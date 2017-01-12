News Holocaust survivor finds memento of papers past Posted on 12 January 2017 Glauben reunited with father’s paper, 72 years after last publication By Jori Epstein Special to the TJP On the eve of his 89th birthday, Max Glauben still makes newspaper headlines. He regularly speaks to groups at the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance, has traveled to College Station for two speaking gigs since the […] Continue Reading

Light Lines Big, Orthodox gathering set for Big Apple Posted on 12 January 2017 This Sunday, something big will be happening in New York: something kosher: The Orthodox Union will present "Day of Torah in the City." All day there will be study, speakers, discussions and much learning — everything addressing issues that will help shape Orthodox Jewry's future in the United States. We all know the OU sign […]

Around the Town Around The Town: Chasing Dreams baseball exhibit Posted on 12 January 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Chasing Dreams baseball exhibit speakers A trio of speakers regaled some 200 attendees at the opening event of the Chasing Dreams traveling baseball exhibit at Congregation Ahavath Sholom Saturday evening, Jan. 7. Tom Schieffer, U.S. Representative Roger Williams (R-TX), and Dr. Bobby Brown shared their perspectives and experiences of the […]

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady How to use 'carpool Judaism' to teach our next generation Posted on 12 January 2017 Dear Families, A number of years ago, I taught a class called "Carpool Judaism." The idea behind the class was that driving in the car is the perfect time for conversations with your children — they are held captive. Today more than ever, as we spend more and more time in the car, we can […]

Dallas Doings Dallas Doings: Beth Torah Men's Club, Dallas Holocaust Museum, happy birthday Posted on 12 January 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Beth Torah Men's Club breakfast to feature Horwitz Samantha Horwitz, a former Secret Service agent who survived the World Trade Center attacks, overcame post-traumatic stress and founded a company to help others, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men's Club monthly breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 15. […]

Historical Perspective Jewish science fiction: Can you believe it? Posted on 05 January 2017 Growing up as a boy in The Bronx, I ate fatty food, was overweight and had little desire for sports. As a result, I spent too much time reading and listening to the radio and less time running around. I loved to listen to radio serial shows such as Superman, The Green Hornet, The Shadow […]

Ask the Rabbi Rashi's words ring true after UN resolutions Posted on 05 January 2017 Dear Rabbi Fried, Between the UNESCO vote not long ago, then the U.N. sanctioning Israel, and then John Kerry making his final public address to scold Israel for …living in Israel (!!) I am just beside myself, and wonder if it's foretold in the Torah that the world would one day accuse the Jews of […]

News Full schedule, full life for Palant Posted on 05 January 2017 Dallas Street Choir one of several activities in Palant's planner By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Dr. Jonathan Palant is a very busy man. He's a college instructor. He leads choirs for a church and a synagogue. He's the founder and conductor of two groundbreaking community choirs, and planning their tour to […]

Around the Town Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting Posted on 05 January 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Norman retires from 19-plus years at Meals on Wheels Lynell Bond Norman retired last month from Meals on Wheels after 19½ years of dedicated service as a case manager. Among those lauding Lynell at her Wednesday, Dec. 21, retirement party were her children Ari and Whitney. Also in attendance […]

News Baseball exhibit opening event to feature Brown, Schieffer Posted on 05 January 2017 Submitted report A major opening event will celebrate Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American, a nationally acclaimed exhibit about Jews and Baseball. The Fort Worth event will honor Tom Schieffer, former Texas Rangers president, and Dr. Bobby Brown, former New York Yankees star third baseman. Schieffer served as president of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club for […]

