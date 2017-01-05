Historical Perspective Jewish science fiction: Can you believe it? Posted on 05 January 2017 Growing up as a boy in The Bronx, I ate fatty food, was overweight and had little desire for sports. As a result, I spent too much time reading and listening to the radio and less time running around. I loved to listen to radio serial shows such as Superman, The Green Hornet, The Shadow […] Continue Reading

Ask the Rabbi Rashi’s words ring true after UN resolutions Posted on 05 January 2017 Dear Rabbi Fried, Between the UNESCO vote not long ago, then the U.N. sanctioning Israel, and then John Kerry making his final public address to scold Israel for …living in Israel (!!) I am just beside myself, and wonder if it’s foretold in the Torah that the world would one day accuse the Jews of […] Continue Reading

News Full schedule, full life for Palant Posted on 05 January 2017 Dallas Street Choir one of several activities in Palant’s planner By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Dr. Jonathan Palant is a very busy man. He’s a college instructor. He leads choirs for a church and a synagogue. He’s the founder and conductor of two groundbreaking community choirs, and planning their tour to […] Continue Reading

Around the Town Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting Posted on 05 January 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Norman retires from 19-plus years at Meals on Wheels Lynell Bond Norman retired last month from Meals on Wheels after 19½ years of dedicated service as a case manager. Among those lauding Lynell at her Wednesday, Dec. 21, retirement party were her children Ari and Whitney. Also in attendance […] Continue Reading

News Baseball exhibit opening event to feature Brown, Schieffer Posted on 05 January 2017 Submitted report A major opening event will celebrate Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American, a nationally acclaimed exhibit about Jews and Baseball. The Fort Worth event will honor Tom Schieffer, former Texas Rangers president, and Dr. Bobby Brown, former New York Yankees star third baseman. Schieffer served as president of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club for […] Continue Reading

Light Lines Enjoy books, clean home Posted on 05 January 2017 Books! That’s the word topping my list of resolutions for this New Year. “Do something with them!” is what I wrote down in preparation for entering 2017. I’ve always thought there’s a problem with a home that sports no visible books. But now, I also believe there’s a parallel wrong with a house that shows […] Continue Reading

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady Shmirat haguf: Keep those self-improvement resolutions Posted on 05 January 2017 Dear Friends , It is the new year — the secular new year. We have already had the new Jewish year when we reflected and repented and made a “return” (teshuvah) to being the person we should be. The secular new year has a tradition called “making resolutions” which is followed by the tradition called […] Continue Reading

Dallas Doings Dallas Doings: VITAS, Hanukkah service, Akiba students get coding Posted on 05 January 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com VITAS welcomes Rabbi Peretz Shapiro as chaplain Rabbi Peretz Shapiro is VITAS Hospice’s newest Jewish chaplain. Working with seniors and watching his own parents deal with terminal disease in hospice was one of the reasons why Peretz Shapiro decided to change careers from lawyer to rabbi. As a VITAS chaplain […] Continue Reading

News, U.S./Israel/World J Street’s hypocrisy on Holocaust analogies: you can’t have it both ways Posted on 28 December 2016 By Stephen M. Flatow JNS.org J Street and like-minded groups are denouncing Donald Trump’s ambassador-designate to Israel, David Friedman, over a comment Friedman once made comparing Jewish advocates of the Palestinian cause to Jews who collaborated with the Nazis. I’m not particularly comfortable with Holocaust analogies. But I’m also not particularly comfortable with hypocrisy. In […] Continue Reading

Around the Town Around the Town: Centenarian, Daytimers’ Hanukkah Posted on 28 December 2016 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com 100th birthday for Goldberg About 40 members of the Jewish Family Service Senior Program joined Libby Goldberg to celebrate her 100th birthday. Libby moved from Chicago to B’nai B’rith housing about 10 years ago to be closer to her son Larry, who lives in Denton. Larry joined his mom and […] Continue Reading

SEE MORE ARTICLES IN THE ARCHIVE