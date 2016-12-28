News, U.S./Israel/World J Street’s hypocrisy on Holocaust analogies: you can’t have it both ways Posted on 28 December 2016 By Stephen M. Flatow JNS.org J Street and like-minded groups are denouncing Donald Trump’s ambassador-designate to Israel, David Friedman, over a comment Friedman once made comparing Jewish advocates of the Palestinian cause to Jews who collaborated with the Nazis. I’m not particularly comfortable with Holocaust analogies. But I’m also not particularly comfortable with hypocrisy. In […] Continue Reading

Around the Town Around the Town: Centenarian, Daytimers' Hanukkah Posted on 28 December 2016 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com 100th birthday for Goldberg About 40 members of the Jewish Family Service Senior Program joined Libby Goldberg to celebrate her 100th birthday. Libby moved from Chicago to B'nai B'rith housing about 10 years ago to be closer to her son Larry, who lives in Denton. Larry joined his mom and […]

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady Hanukkah stamps chance to display Jewish pride Posted on 28 December 2016 Dear Families, On Nov. 1, the U.S. Postal Service dedicated the Hanukkah Forever Stamp. You can buy these stamps and use them "forever" — a great service of the U.S. Postal Service. Here is the information from their website about the stamp and the dedication ceremony (I never knew there was a dedication ceremony for […]

Dallas Doings Dallas Doings: Crypto-Jewish experience, new class, menorah lighting Posted on 28 December 2016 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com 'The Crypto-Jewish Experience: Where It Began, Where It Is Now' Southwest Jewish Congress invites the community to a riveting three-part lecture featuring distinguished speakers on the topic of the Sephardic Expulsion from Spain in 1492, the subsequent underground practices of these Crypto-Jews and how we see effects of this event […]

News Rabbis, community consecrate United Jewish Cemetery expansion at Restland Posted on 28 December 2016 By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Rabbis and representatives of local Orthodox congregations and organizations gathered Dec. 14 to consecrate a new section of Mount Zion Gardens, part of the United Jewish Cemetery at Restland. "This is for the next 50 years," said William Finkelstein, president of the UJC, which is spearheading […]

Ask the Rabbi Use lights of Hanukkah to illuminate world Posted on 28 December 2016 Dear Rabbi, What is your take on the U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israel falling out right before Hanukkah? Joe and Marcie W. Dear Joe and Marcie, The significance of this disgraceful event falling out when it did was not lost even on the most secular of Israeli MKs, many of whom made mention of […]

Light Lines Finding more meaning in 8 shining candles Posted on 28 December 2016 My cousin Michael — the one who has taken on that immense task of compiling all the leaves on our many-branched family tree — had a very special relationship with the grandpa he called Zaidy (Michael's spelling). Since Zaidy's passing was during Hanukkah of 1978, Michael has made this his time of cemetery pilgrimage. And […]

Around the Town Around The Town: Surgeon to retire Posted on 22 December 2016 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Longtime surgeon Dr. Michael Korenman retires On Oct. 31, Dr. Michael Korenman laid his scalpel down and retired from the practice of surgery. Dr. Korenman began his surgical practice in 1979. Taking calls at four hospitals, the next few years were very busy. He eventually narrowed his practice to All […]

Dallas Doings Dallas Doings: USY, Yavneh accolades, new graduate Posted on 22 December 2016 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Dallas to USY's 66th Annual International Convention From Dec. 25 to 29, nearly 1,000 Jewish teenagers, educators, professionals, and alumni from United Synagogue Youth (USY) will gather in Dallas for five days of Hanukkah celebrations, interactive learning and hands-on social action at USY's 66th International Convention. A program of The […]

Ask the Rabbi No, Hanukkah is not a 'Jewish Christmas' Posted on 22 December 2016 Dear Rabbi Fried, Every year I am challenged as a mother by the proximity of Hanukkah to Christmas, especially in a year like this where the two actually coincide. How can we possibly compete, with our candles, with their stunning display of colorful lights, filling the malls, decorating their houses, on their trees? What do […]

