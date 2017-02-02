News Gaffigan, Matisyahu inspire at One Night event Posted on 02 February 2017 By Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com It was a crisp night on the SMU campus and the program in McFarlin Auditorium on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 29, was equally exhilarating: great music by Matisyahu; brief, yet moving speeches; a campaign video with powerful images; and, wrapping it up in a tidy “hot pocket,” comedian Jim Gaffigan. […] Continue Reading

Light Lines Friedan's tense car ride prelude to speech of life Posted on 02 February 2017 This is Groundhog Day, so I'm wishing a happy birthday to my daughter, who, like many born Feb. 2, has a special "groundhog birth certificate" and has learned to spell Punxsutawney correctly. But today, I'm also thinking about Betty Friedan, who was born Feb. 4, 1921, and died 11 years ago — on her 85th

News Patience key as Dallas fights against poverty Posted on 02 February 2017 By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS­ ­— What is the role of city government in tackling poverty and its causes, and how can it work with volunteers and local organizations to improve ongoing efforts? That was the big question panelists from city government addressed during the Anti-Poverty Coalition of Greater Dallas' town hall

Around the Town Around the Town: Daytimers, happy birthday, save the date Posted on 02 February 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com February Daytimers event promises to be a winner As you know, the Daytimers, Fort Worth and Tarrant County's social group for active seniors, meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The February installment will feature the story of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz. The program, dubbed "Memories of Survival," will begin

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady 'Old school' advice: Hope, doom, abstention don't unify Posted on 02 February 2017 Dear Families, I admit it — I'm old school! We still get the Dallas Morning News delivered to our house and, of course, we get the Texas Jewish Post. (I also read lots of things online so I'm not totally old school.) Last week Jacquielynn Floyd wrote in her metro column about our new president.

News Plano ISD updates guidelines for religious holiday accommodation Posted on 02 February 2017 By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP PLANO — The Plano Independent School District has updated its guidelines for dealing with religious holidays, marking three Jewish and two Muslim holy days on the public calendar for the coming year, and adopting recommendations to accommodate students on those dates. "I think this new policy will greatly

Ask the Rabbi Isaac's sacrifice: Kabbalistic interpretation example of 'altar'-nate reality Posted on 02 February 2017 Dear Rabbi Fried, I was very fascinated by your discussion last week of the parallel universe theory of quantum physics and how it mirrors a kabbalistic interpretation of the ongoing creation of the universe. I was intrigued by your ending that this would obviously raise deep philosophical and moral questions which would have to be

Historical Perspective Government designed to check, balance power Posted on 02 February 2017 Worried about the election results? Have no fear, "checks and balances" are still here! As the Republican presidential primary campaign rocked along, the candidate least expected to win among an original field of 17, Donald Trump, won. He made what many considered to be "outlandish" promises if he were elected; as we know, he succeeded

Dallas Doings Dallas Doings: Meet the press, Holocaust historian Posted on 02 February 2017 Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Meet the Press Temple Shalom Sisterhood's Meet the Press Event, held Jan. 17, brought together Dallas' finest news and sports personalities, past and present. Guests were able to meet and schmooze with lifelong sportscaster Gina Miller, CBS investigative reporter Jack Fink and former CBS award-winning journalist Jay Gormley. Their firsthand

Ask the Rabbi Schrödinger, his cat and a limitless God Posted on 26 January 2017 Dear Rabbi Fried, I have been fascinated by a theory called Parallel Universes. This theory postulates that there are infinite universes constantly being created which are nearly parallel to our universe, and different things are happening in each one without the ability for one to communicate with the other. Are you familiar with this theory,

