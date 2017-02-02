Concern, fear as US changes refugee policy
Concern, fear as US changes refugee policy

With history in mind, Jews join airport protests of Trump’s directive By Ron Kampeas JTA DULLES, Va. — The Israeli-born high-tech millionaire gathered his family after turning on CNN. The rabbi who leads an interfaith group got a text from a Muslim friend. The corporate lawyer was tracking a pro-bono email list she’s on. Within […]

Dawn of Trump era: 2 Jewish tribes descend on Washington

Dawn of Trump era: 2 Jewish tribes descend on Washington

By Ron Kampeas JTA WASHINGTON — “Cantor Kaufman!” Rabbi Jonah Pesner shouted across the intersection of 3rd and D in Washington’s Northwest quadrant, packed sidewalk to sidewalk with women in pink pussycat hats and their male friends. “A song!” Jason Kaufman, the cantor at Beth El in Alexandria, Virginia, draped in a rainbow tallit and […]

Highlighting hunger in America

Highlighting hunger in America

Traveling MAZON exhibit enlightens many visitors at Dallas JCC By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Just how big is the nation’s problem with hunger, and what can be done about it? That’s part of the conversation the “This is Hunger” exhibit hopes to bring to the forefront as it travels around the […]

Visiting Israel leaves lasting legacy

Visiting Israel leaves lasting legacy

‘Energy, excitement’ for many first-time Temple Shalom travelers By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP A trip to Israel is often cited as the most meaningful physical journey in a Jewish person’s life. “Once you see it and touch it, your relationship is never the same,” said Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom, who led […]

India trip helps Schwartz become 'global citizen'

India trip helps Schwartz become 'global citizen'

Weeklong JDC journey provides connection with subcontinent By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP Allyson Taylor Schwartz didn’t realize everything she would see when she traveled to India in September with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Schwartz expected to see a new country, travel and learn about Jewish life in India. But the Fort Worth […]

Gaffigan, Matisyahu inspire at One Night event

Gaffigan, Matisyahu inspire at One Night event

Posted on 02 February 2017

By Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com It was a crisp night on the SMU campus and the program in McFarlin Auditorium on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 29, was equally exhilarating: great music by Matisyahu; brief, yet moving speeches; a campaign video with powerful images; and, wrapping it up in a tidy "hot pocket," comedian Jim Gaffigan. […]

Light Lines

Friedan's tense car ride prelude to speech of life

Posted on 02 February 2017

This is Groundhog Day, so I'm wishing a happy birthday to my daughter, who, like many born Feb. 2, has a special "groundhog birth certificate" and has learned to spell Punxsutawney correctly. But today, I'm also thinking about Betty Friedan, who was born Feb. 4, 1921, and died 11 years ago — on her 85th […]

Patience key as Dallas fights against poverty

Patience key as Dallas fights against poverty

Posted on 02 February 2017

By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS­ ­— What is the role of city government in tackling poverty and its causes, and how can it work with volunteers and local organizations to improve ongoing efforts? That was the big question panelists from city government addressed during the Anti-Poverty Coalition of Greater Dallas' town hall […]

Around the Town: Daytimers, happy birthday, save the date

Around the Town: Daytimers, happy birthday, save the date

Posted on 02 February 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com February Daytimers event promises to be a winner As you know, the Daytimers, Fort Worth and Tarrant County's social group for active seniors, meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The February installment will feature the story of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz. The program, dubbed "Memories of Survival," will begin […]

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady

'Old school' advice: Hope, doom, abstention don't unify

Posted on 02 February 2017

Dear Families, I admit it — I'm old school! We still get the Dallas Morning News delivered to our house and, of course, we get the Texas Jewish Post. (I also read lots of things online so I'm not totally old school.) Last week Jacquielynn Floyd wrote in her metro column about our new president. […]

Plano ISD updates guidelines for religious holiday accommodation

Plano ISD updates guidelines for religious holiday accommodation

Posted on 02 February 2017

By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP PLANO — The Plano Independent School District has updated its guidelines for dealing with religious holidays, marking three Jewish and two Muslim holy days on the public calendar for the coming year, and adopting recommendations to accommodate students on those dates. "I think this new policy will greatly […]

Isaac's sacrifice: Kabbalistic interpretation example of 'altar'-nate reality

Posted on 02 February 2017

Dear Rabbi Fried, I was very fascinated by your discussion last week of the parallel universe theory of quantum physics and how it mirrors a kabbalistic interpretation of the ongoing creation of the universe. I was intrigued by your ending that this would obviously raise deep philosophical and moral questions which would have to be […]

Government designed to check, balance power

Posted on 02 February 2017

Worried about the election results? Have no fear, "checks and balances" are still here! As the Republican presidential primary campaign rocked along, the candidate least expected to win among an original field of 17, Donald Trump, won. He made what many considered to be "outlandish" promises if he were elected; as we know, he succeeded […]

Dallas Doings: Meet the press, Holocaust historian

Dallas Doings: Meet the press, Holocaust historian

Posted on 02 February 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Meet the Press Temple Shalom Sisterhood's Meet the Press Event, held Jan. 17, brought together Dallas' finest news and sports personalities, past and present. Guests were able to meet and schmooze with lifelong sportscaster Gina Miller, CBS investigative reporter Jack Fink and former CBS award-winning journalist Jay Gormley. Their firsthand […]

Schrödinger, his cat and a limitless God

Posted on 26 January 2017

Dear Rabbi Fried, I have been fascinated by a theory called Parallel Universes. This theory postulates that there are infinite universes constantly being created which are nearly parallel to our universe, and different things are happening in each one without the ability for one to communicate with the other. Are you familiar with this theory, […]

