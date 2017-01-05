India trip helps Schwartz become ‘global citizen’
India trip helps Schwartz become 'global citizen'

Weeklong JDC journey provides connection with subcontinent By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP Allyson Taylor Schwartz didn’t realize everything she would see when she traveled to India in September with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Schwartz expected to see a new country, travel and learn about Jewish life in India. But the Fort Worth […]

Celebrating 30 years of Ohev Shalom

Celebrating 30 years of Ohev Shalom

From small meetings in 1980s until today, congregation keeps growing By Judy Tashbook-Safern Special to the TJP When most families take a Sunday drive, they may be looking for a restaurant and hoping to find a good parking spot. When Rabbi Aryeh Rodin and his wife Rebbetzin Henny used to drive around Dallas in the […]

Rabbi, Texans Can Academies team up to host June international conference

Rabbi, Texans Can Academies team up to host June international conference

By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — The rabbi who heads an influential neurological institute based in Jerusalem will be teaming up with Texans Can Academies to host an international conference here in June. As a result, Texas will become a hub of training for educators and medical professionals. “This is a journey […]

Comedian Gaffigan anchors JFGD event

Comedian Gaffigan anchors JFGD event

Communitywide ONE Night also features musician Matisyahu Submitted report The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host a communitywide event featuring Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan, ONE Night with Jim Gaffigan. The event, presented by BB&T, is chaired by Cathy and Joel Brook, Wendy and Marc Stanley, Bonnie and Jeff Whitman, and Lisa and Mark Zale. […]

Yavneh boys' basketball sailing into new year with 1st-ever Jewish tournament title, 10-game streak

Featured, News

Yavneh boys' basketball sailing into new year with 1st-ever Jewish tournament title, 10-game streak

    Staff report Sometimes, winter break can come and provide some relief for a high school basketball team. But the Yavneh boys want to keep rolling. The Bulldogs (13-2) just returned from Baltimore, where they raced past every other team at the Joseph and Florence Weiner Memorial Tournament to win the title. Add in […]

Historical Perspective

Jewish science fiction: Can you believe it?

Posted on 05 January 2017

Growing up as a boy in The Bronx, I ate fatty food, was overweight and had little desire for sports. As a result, I spent too much time reading and listening to the radio and less time running around. I loved to listen to radio serial shows such as Superman, The Green Hornet, The Shadow […]

Ask the Rabbi

Rashi's words ring true after UN resolutions

Posted on 05 January 2017

Dear Rabbi Fried, Between the UNESCO vote not long ago, then the U.N. sanctioning Israel, and then John Kerry making his final public address to scold Israel for …living in Israel (!!) I am just beside myself, and wonder if it's foretold in the Torah that the world would one day accuse the Jews of […]

Full schedule, full life for Palant

Full schedule, full life for Palant

Posted on 05 January 2017

Dallas Street Choir one of several activities in Palant's planner By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Dr. Jonathan Palant is a very busy man. He's a college instructor. He leads choirs for a church and a synagogue. He's the founder and conductor of two groundbreaking community choirs, and planning their tour to […]

Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting

Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting

Posted on 05 January 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com   Norman retires from 19-plus years at Meals on Wheels Lynell Bond Norman retired last month from Meals on Wheels after 19½ years of dedicated service as a case manager. Among those lauding Lynell at her Wednesday, Dec. 21, retirement party were her children Ari and Whitney. Also in attendance […]

Baseball exhibit opening event to feature Brown, Schieffer

Posted on 05 January 2017

Submitted report A major opening event will celebrate Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American, a nationally acclaimed exhibit about Jews and Baseball. The Fort Worth event will honor Tom Schieffer, former Texas Rangers president, and Dr. Bobby Brown, former New York Yankees star third baseman. Schieffer served as president of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club for […]

Enjoy books, clean home

Posted on 05 January 2017

Books! That's the word topping my list of resolutions for this New Year. "Do something with them!" is what I wrote down in preparation for entering 2017. I've always thought there's a problem with a home that sports no visible books. But now, I also believe there's a parallel wrong with a house that shows […]

Shmirat haguf: Keep those self-improvement resolutions

Posted on 05 January 2017

Dear Friends , It is the new year — the secular new year. We have already had the new Jewish year when we reflected and repented and made a "return" (teshuvah) to being the person we should be. The secular new year has a tradition called "making resolutions" which is followed by the tradition called […]

Dallas Doings: VITAS, Hanukkah service, Akiba students get coding

Dallas Doings: VITAS, Hanukkah service, Akiba students get coding

Posted on 05 January 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com VITAS welcomes Rabbi Peretz Shapiro as chaplain Rabbi Peretz Shapiro is VITAS Hospice's newest Jewish chaplain. Working with seniors and watching his own parents deal with terminal disease in hospice was one of the reasons why Peretz Shapiro decided to change careers from lawyer to rabbi. As a VITAS chaplain […]

J Street's hypocrisy on Holocaust analogies: you can't have it both ways

Posted on 28 December 2016

By Stephen M. Flatow JNS.org J Street and like-minded groups are denouncing Donald Trump's ambassador-designate to Israel, David Friedman, over a comment Friedman once made comparing Jewish advocates of the Palestinian cause to Jews who collaborated with the Nazis. I'm not particularly comfortable with Holocaust analogies. But I'm also not particularly comfortable with hypocrisy. In […]

Around the Town: Centenarian, Daytimers' Hanukkah

Around the Town: Centenarian, Daytimers' Hanukkah

Posted on 28 December 2016

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com 100th birthday for Goldberg About 40 members of the Jewish Family Service Senior Program joined Libby Goldberg to celebrate her 100th birthday. Libby moved from Chicago to B'nai B'rith housing about 10 years ago to be closer to her son Larry, who lives in Denton. Larry joined his mom and […]

