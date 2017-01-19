Traveling MAZON exhibit enlightens many visitors at Dallas JCC By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Just how big is the nation’s problem with hunger, and what can be done about it? That’s part of the conversation the “This is Hunger” exhibit hopes to bring to the forefront as it travels around the […]
‘Energy, excitement’ for many first-time Temple Shalom travelers By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP A trip to Israel is often cited as the most meaningful physical journey in a Jewish person’s life. “Once you see it and touch it, your relationship is never the same,” said Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom, who led […]
Weeklong JDC journey provides connection with subcontinent By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP Allyson Taylor Schwartz didn’t realize everything she would see when she traveled to India in September with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Schwartz expected to see a new country, travel and learn about Jewish life in India. But the Fort Worth […]
From small meetings in 1980s until today, congregation keeps growing By Judy Tashbook-Safern Special to the TJP When most families take a Sunday drive, they may be looking for a restaurant and hoping to find a good parking spot. When Rabbi Aryeh Rodin and his wife Rebbetzin Henny used to drive around Dallas in the […]
By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — The rabbi who heads an influential neurological institute based in Jerusalem will be teaming up with Texans Can Academies to host an international conference here in June. As a result, Texas will become a hub of training for educators and medical professionals. “This is a journey […]
Whenever and wherever anti-Semitism appears, we must do what we can to help stop it. Case in point: Whitefish, Montana, a lovely small town of 6,500. In the summer, a gateway city to Glacier National Park. In the winter it transforms to a busy ski resort town. Among Whitefish’s citizens, there are some half-dozen or […] Continue Reading
Dear Rabbi, It just doesn’t seem to end! First the UNESCO vote that the Temple Mount doesn’t belong to us, then the U.N. vote that Jerusalem and many parts of Israel that we inhabit are stolen from the Palestinians, then Kerry’s exit speech rebuking Israel. And finally, 70 nations join together — not to deal […] Continue Reading
Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Scholar-in-residence Charles Pulman, who recently led a visit to Israel of Texas legislators, will be Congregation Nishmat Am’s scholar-in-residence Friday night, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Following a 6:30 p.m. Friday night Freylach (musical service) and an Oneg Shabbat, Mr. Pulman will discuss Texas’ anti-BDS legislation. Shabbat morning services […] Continue Reading
Dear Families, So often I am asked for a list of books for a personal Jewish library. Once I start the list, it seems like there is no end because when you ask a bibliophile, there are always more books that you must have. However, first on the list is a Tanakh, the Jewish Bible; […] Continue Reading
Several months ago, I ran into (not literally, thanks be!) an old acquaintance in a Tom Thumb parking lot. It was chilly, so the usual pleasantries of reconnection were short. But she made an urgent request. As a Jew who had successfully exited Germany in advance of the Holocaust, she asked me to tell our […] Continue Reading
Bulldogs face No. 8 Heritage Christian as both try to stay undefeated in district play Staff report Most high school basketball players have one goal in mind every year: seeing their school’s name in the record book, followed by “state champion.” But a No. 1 state ranking isn’t too bad, either. That’s where Yavneh Academy’s […] Continue Reading
Care packages, videos and visits also part of former soldier’s plan By Deb Silverthorn Special to the TJP It’s 2017 and the spirit of the pen pal is alive and well in the Me’Ever Le’Yam program that is matching Lone Soldiers with students in the United States, connections who are sending care packages, letters, videos, […] Continue Reading
Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Reaching Chai Notes The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County will host Reaching Chai Notes, a spectacular event in the Renzo Piano Pavilion of the Kimbell Art Museum, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The Federation will honor Marcia Kurtz with the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of […] Continue Reading
Glauben reunited with father’s paper, 72 years after last publication By Jori Epstein Special to the TJP On the eve of his 89th birthday, Max Glauben still makes newspaper headlines. He regularly speaks to groups at the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance, has traveled to College Station for two speaking gigs since the […] Continue Reading
This Sunday, something big will be happening in New York: something kosher: The Orthodox Union will present “Day of Torah in the City.” All day there will be study, speakers, discussions and much learning — everything addressing issues that will help shape Orthodox Jewry’s future in the United States. We all know the OU sign […] Continue Reading