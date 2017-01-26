By Ron Kampeas JTA WASHINGTON — “Cantor Kaufman!” Rabbi Jonah Pesner shouted across the intersection of 3rd and D in Washington’s Northwest quadrant, packed sidewalk to sidewalk with women in pink pussycat hats and their male friends. “A song!” Jason Kaufman, the cantor at Beth El in Alexandria, Virginia, draped in a rainbow tallit and […]
Traveling MAZON exhibit enlightens many visitors at Dallas JCC By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Just how big is the nation’s problem with hunger, and what can be done about it? That’s part of the conversation the “This is Hunger” exhibit hopes to bring to the forefront as it travels around the […]
‘Energy, excitement’ for many first-time Temple Shalom travelers By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP A trip to Israel is often cited as the most meaningful physical journey in a Jewish person’s life. “Once you see it and touch it, your relationship is never the same,” said Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom, who led […]
Weeklong JDC journey provides connection with subcontinent By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP Allyson Taylor Schwartz didn’t realize everything she would see when she traveled to India in September with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Schwartz expected to see a new country, travel and learn about Jewish life in India. But the Fort Worth […]
From small meetings in 1980s until today, congregation keeps growing By Judy Tashbook-Safern Special to the TJP When most families take a Sunday drive, they may be looking for a restaurant and hoping to find a good parking spot. When Rabbi Aryeh Rodin and his wife Rebbetzin Henny used to drive around Dallas in the […]
Click below to view videos...
Posted on 26 January 2017
Dear Rabbi Fried, I have been fascinated by a theory called Parallel Universes. This theory postulates that there are infinite universes constantly being created which are nearly parallel to our universe, and different things are happening in each one without the ability for one to communicate with the other. Are you familiar with this theory, […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Hadassah installs 2017 Board, presents Sarah Mendel Susman Award On Jan. 8, Pat Silverman Rosson and the 2017 board of directors of the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah were installed in an inspiring ceremony created and officiated by Past President June Penkar. It was held at the home of Reesa and […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com A 24-karat heart of gold Thank you to Bob Goldberg, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, who submitted the following: “Marcia Kurtz is the recipient of the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award. “When I asked Dr. Stan Kurtz to tell me […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Lipstadt, whose book was basis for 2016 film Denial, to discuss subject at Anshai Torah Submitted report There is no “Denial” that Congregation Anshai Torah’s 2017 Arnie Sweet Scholar-in-Residence Shabbat, featuring Dr. Deborah Lipstadt on Feb. 10 and 11, will be a historical one. The programming for Friday night and Saturday is open to the […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Dear Families, Every Shabbat, parents bless their children, but what about blessing our parents? This comes from The Book of Jewish Sacred Practices: Clal’s Guide to Everyday and Holiday Rituals and Blessings. The website ritualwell.org expands on this (as well as gives many new blessings and rituals and new takes on “old” rituals). The opening […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
FBI investigating case, 1 of 28 called-in threats across nation Jan. 18 By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP The Aaron Family Jewish Community Center’s emergency preparedness was tested last week when a bomb threat was called in around 9:45 a.m. Jan. 18. Dallas police and fire officials cleared the building and gave the all-clear […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Fifth-annual BTDF Wheel to Survive raising funds against ovarian cancer By Deb Silverthorn Special to the TJP Tina Turner may sing about the “big wheel keep on turnin,’ ” but she had no idea how many wheels, and how much spinning, support the increase in chances for the survival of ovarian cancer patients. The fifth Be […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Pioneering Partner honoree Floyd also part of presentation By Deb Silverthorn Special to the TJP Put 104 candles on the birthday cake for the Dallas Section of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW). Celebrating the milestone at the Westin Galleria, on Jan. 31, the organization welcomes guest speaker Erin Brockovich and section Pioneering Partner […] Continue Reading
Posted on 26 January 2017
Usually, I don’t think too much, not too consciously anyway, about the Ten Commandments until Shavuot is almost upon us. But this year is different. Two reasons: (1) the hoopla attached to the Trump election and inauguration; (2) the fact that I’ve done a major cleanup in my office and located something about those Commandments […] Continue Reading
Posted on 19 January 2017
Whenever and wherever anti-Semitism appears, we must do what we can to help stop it. Case in point: Whitefish, Montana, a lovely small town of 6,500. In the summer, a gateway city to Glacier National Park. In the winter it transforms to a busy ski resort town. Among Whitefish’s citizens, there are some half-dozen or […] Continue Reading