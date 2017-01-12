Visiting Israel leaves lasting legacy
Visiting Israel leaves lasting legacy

'Energy, excitement' for many first-time Temple Shalom travelers By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP A trip to Israel is often cited as the most meaningful physical journey in a Jewish person's life. "Once you see it and touch it, your relationship is never the same," said Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom, who led […]

India trip helps Schwartz become ‘global citizen’

India trip helps Schwartz become 'global citizen'

Weeklong JDC journey provides connection with subcontinent By Sean Shapiro Special to the TJP Allyson Taylor Schwartz didn't realize everything she would see when she traveled to India in September with the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). Schwartz expected to see a new country, travel and learn about Jewish life in India. But the Fort Worth […]

Celebrating 30 years of Ohev Shalom

Celebrating 30 years of Ohev Shalom

From small meetings in 1980s until today, congregation keeps growing By Judy Tashbook-Safern Special to the TJP When most families take a Sunday drive, they may be looking for a restaurant and hoping to find a good parking spot. When Rabbi Aryeh Rodin and his wife Rebbetzin Henny used to drive around Dallas in the […]

Rabbi, Texans Can Academies team up to host June international conference

Rabbi, Texans Can Academies team up to host June international conference

By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — The rabbi who heads an influential neurological institute based in Jerusalem will be teaming up with Texans Can Academies to host an international conference here in June. As a result, Texas will become a hub of training for educators and medical professionals. "This is a journey […]

Comedian Gaffigan anchors JFGD event

Comedian Gaffigan anchors JFGD event

Communitywide ONE Night also features musician Matisyahu Submitted report The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host a communitywide event featuring Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan, ONE Night with Jim Gaffigan. The event, presented by BB&T, is chaired by Cathy and Joel Brook, Wendy and Marc Stanley, Bonnie and Jeff Whitman, and Lisa and Mark Zale. […]

Holocaust survivor finds memento of papers past

Holocaust survivor finds memento of papers past

Posted on 12 January 2017

Glauben reunited with father's paper, 72 years after last publication By Jori Epstein Special to the TJP On the eve of his 89th birthday, Max Glauben still makes newspaper headlines. He regularly speaks to groups at the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance, has traveled to College Station for two speaking gigs since the […]

Light Lines

Big, Orthodox gathering set for Big Apple

Posted on 12 January 2017

This Sunday, something big will be happening in New York: something kosher: The Orthodox Union will present "Day of Torah in the City." All day there will be study, speakers, discussions and much learning — everything addressing issues that will help shape Orthodox Jewry's future in the United States. We all know the OU sign […]

Around The Town: Chasing Dreams baseball exhibit

Around The Town: Chasing Dreams baseball exhibit

Posted on 12 January 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Chasing Dreams baseball exhibit speakers A trio of speakers regaled some 200 attendees at the opening event of the Chasing Dreams traveling baseball exhibit at Congregation Ahavath Sholom Saturday evening, Jan. 7. Tom Schieffer, U.S. Representative Roger Williams (R-TX), and Dr. Bobby Brown shared their perspectives and experiences of the […]

Shalom From the Shabbat Lady

How to use 'carpool Judaism' to teach our next generation
Posted on 12 January 2017

Posted on 12 January 2017

Dear Families, A number of years ago, I taught a class called "Carpool Judaism." The idea behind the class was that driving in the car is the perfect time for conversations with your children — they are held captive. Today more than ever, as we spend more and more time in the car, we can […]

Dallas Doings: Beth Torah Men’s Club, Dallas Holocaust Museum, happy birthday

Dallas Doings: Beth Torah Men's Club, Dallas Holocaust Museum, happy birthday

Posted on 12 January 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com Beth Torah Men's Club breakfast to feature Horwitz Samantha Horwitz, a former Secret Service agent who survived the World Trade Center attacks, overcame post-traumatic stress and founded a company to help others, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men's Club monthly breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 15. […]

Jewish science fiction: Can you believe it?

Posted on 05 January 2017

Growing up as a boy in The Bronx, I ate fatty food, was overweight and had little desire for sports. As a result, I spent too much time reading and listening to the radio and less time running around. I loved to listen to radio serial shows such as Superman, The Green Hornet, The Shadow […]

Rashi’s words ring true after UN resolutions

Posted on 05 January 2017

Dear Rabbi Fried, Between the UNESCO vote not long ago, then the U.N. sanctioning Israel, and then John Kerry making his final public address to scold Israel for …living in Israel (!!) I am just beside myself, and wonder if it's foretold in the Torah that the world would one day accuse the Jews of […]

Full schedule, full life for Palant

Full schedule, full life for Palant

Posted on 05 January 2017

Dallas Street Choir one of several activities in Palant's planner By Aaron Greenberg Special to the TJP DALLAS — Dr. Jonathan Palant is a very busy man. He's a college instructor. He leads choirs for a church and a synagogue. He's the founder and conductor of two groundbreaking community choirs, and planning their tour to […]

Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting

Around The Town: Meals on Wheels, Beth Shalom annual meeting

Posted on 05 January 2017

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray sharon@tjpnews.com   Norman retires from 19-plus years at Meals on Wheels Lynell Bond Norman retired last month from Meals on Wheels after 19½ years of dedicated service as a case manager. Among those lauding Lynell at her Wednesday, Dec. 21, retirement party were her children Ari and Whitney. Also in attendance […]

Baseball exhibit opening event to feature Brown, Schieffer
Posted on 05 January 2017

Posted on 05 January 2017

Submitted report A major opening event will celebrate Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American, a nationally acclaimed exhibit about Jews and Baseball. The Fort Worth event will honor Tom Schieffer, former Texas Rangers president, and Dr. Bobby Brown, former New York Yankees star third baseman. Schieffer served as president of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club for […]

