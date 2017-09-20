Posted on 20 September 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

I may be dating myself. I remember when I was a little girl and sitting in the chairs (we never got there early enough to sit up front, and if you knew my parents of blessed memory, you know why) on the High Holidays at Ahavath Sholom on Eighth Avenue. I loved going to shul — still do. I was fascinated by the rituals, particularly many of the machers who busied themselves making sure that the service ran like clockwork. Of course I was mesmerized by Rabbi Garsek’s distinct delivery of, well… everything. I enjoyed Abela’s (Friedling, the shul’s shamos) candies that he passed out to me and my friends — a tradition later carried on by Herbie Berkowitz, of blessed memory, and enjoyed by my own children. I shared these thoughts not too long ago with Karen Kaplan; her father Sidney Raimey was one of those giants of a man etched so distinctly in my memory, especially his shofar blowing. She mentioned that she had a portrait of her dad, which she shared with me and now I share it with you.

“Wisching” you a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year! May you be inscribed.

Beth-El Congregation honored with gift from Richard Baratz

Caricaturist and multimedia artist Richard Baratz has presented Congregation Beth-El with a pen-and-ink portrait of Elie Wiesel, renowned writer, professor, Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor.

“He brings energy, humor and insight into the subjects and places he chooses,” said Rabbi Brian Zimmerman. “This is best seen in the wonderful sketch of Elie Wiesel that he presented to our congregation. The human essence of the teacher, writer and thinker, who was a giant of the last century, can be seen clearly in the details of the work,” he added.

“Baratz creates caricatures that bring the personalities of people and the energy of buildings and cities to life. The essence of each subject bursts forth from the page,” said Rabbi Zimmerman.

Beth-El has featured an exhibit of Baratz’ diverse artistic creations, “Capturing the Famous and the Familiar,” which can be viewed through the end of September.

Catch a ride to the doctor with JFS’ transportation program

Jewish Family Services of Fort Worth and Tarrant County began a transportation program for medical appointments last year. The program has been successful in helping community members go to physical therapy appointments, doctor appointments and surgery centers. “We want everyone in our community to know about this program so they can participate if needed,” said JFS’ Lynell Bond. The service is available for persons without need for a special mobility device as well as those who use mobility devices such as a walker or a motorized wheelchair. If you would like to register to participate, please contact Lynell Bond, case manager, at 817-823-0476. Once enrolled in the program, you will need to schedule appointments at least 48 hours in advance.

Mitzvahs in the Sukkah

Tarrant County religious schools and PJ Library are coming together to do Mitzvahs in the Sukkah. Learn all about sukkot while reading, creating, making edible sukkahs, and singing with Eli Davidsohn. The program is for all children ages 3 to third grade. If your child is in religious school, they’ll be attending with their classes. Need a ride? Free bus transportation is available from Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and Chabad of Arlington and Mid-Cities n Arlington. Please visit tarrantfederation.org for details.

There will be a Parents’ Nosh at 9:30 a.m., where parents can enjoy a bagel and schmear and get to know other parents before the Mitzvahs in the Sukkah program!

Mitzvahs in the Sukkah is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Beth-El Congregation, Congregation Beth Israel, Congregation Beth Shalom, Chabad of Fort Worth and Chabad of Arlington and Mid-Cities with financial support from the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation.

