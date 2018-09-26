Around the Town: Jewish Person of the Year, Sukkah Project

Posted on 26 September 2018 by admin

Compiled By Sharon Wisch-Ray

Jewish Person of the Year dinner is Oct. 21

Plans are under way for the B’nai B’rith Isadore Garsek Lodge Jewish Person of the Year Award dinner. This year’s celebration will be held, from 6:30-9 p.m., Sunday Oct. 21 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. Hulen Street.

Cost for dinner is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased from Rich Hollander, rich.d.hollander@gmail.net, 817-909-4353; Alex Nason, alexnason@charter.net; or Marvin Beleck, beleckmarvin@aol.com.

This year’s dinner is kosher. Wine and beer will be provided with ticket purchase.

Entertaining this year are The Vinyl Stripes, which plays rockabilly and music of the ’50s and ‘’60s.

Send nominations for Jewish Person of the Year to Isadore Garsek Lodge, 4420 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107.

News and Notes

Spotted at the Sukkah Project in Dallas Sunday were Marla and Foster Owens, Jan Ayers Friedman and Angie Berlin Friedman. Angie completed a sukkah hop as she went from sukkah to sukkah while serenading an interpretive dancer.