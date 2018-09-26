Dallas Doings: Waldman, Breast Cancer, JWV

Posted on 26 September 2018 by admin

Compiled By Sharon Wisch-Ray

Waldman receives award for corporate citizenship

IMA Texas President Steve Waldman recently was recognized by D CEO Magazine’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards for Leadership Excellence. The inaugural award received more than 300 nominations and recognized winners in 11 different categories.

“Our community can benefit from strong leaders, and I want to pay it forward,” Waldman said. “I think we are sent here for a purpose and that we all have an obligation to make the world a better place.”

Waldman was recognized by the publication for his many community efforts, including his work helping raise more than $70 million for a capital campaign benefiting the Dallas Holocaust Museum Center for Education and Tolerance. With an estimated 900 hours of volunteer leadership, Waldman’s support to the museum will help the organization double its annual visitor attendance and mission impact.

Waldman has also given his time to the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, Texas Friends of Rabin Medical Center, Congregation Shearith Israel and the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. He has also participated with the Lone Star Chapter of the National MS Society.

At IMA of Dallas, which employs nearly 100 associates locally, he’s made community involvement part of the company’s DNA, exemplified most recently when 584 service hours were donated to the Dallas Zoo.

“I’m honored to be an inaugural recipient of D CEO Magazine’s Corporate Citizenship Awards,” Waldman said. “I would encourage everyone to find a cause they believe in and volunteer.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Program

Temple Emanu-El will host a program on screening, prevention and the early detection of breast cancer, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the synagogue, 8500 Hillcrest Road in Dallas.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is free and open to the public.

Panelists for “Breast Cancer Awareness: What Everyone Needs to Know,” are Dr. Archana Ganaraj (breast surgeon, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas), Stacy “Sam” Utay (board-certified genetic counselor specializing in cancer genetics at Medical City Dallas), Dr. Joanne L. Blum (breast oncologist and head of the hereditary cancer program at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital), and Meredith Grossfeld (patient).

For information, contact Celia Saunders at celiasaunders18@gmail.com

JWV Update

World War II Navy veteran Leon Rubenstein, a longtime member of the Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, was presented with a Distinguished Medal of Merit medallion and a certificate for his extraordinary fund-raising efforts benefiting Dallas-area hospitalized and homeless veterans.

The Sept. 23 ceremony, conducted by Commander Steve Krant, took place during the post’s monthly “Bagels & Lox” breakfast meeting at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center.

Rubenstein, who saw action aboard a Navy destroyer in the Pacific, and two other World War II veteran Post 256 members were recognized by Dallas Jewish Film Festival hosts during the Sept. 15 screening of “GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II.”

Also recognized were Maury Schermann, a veteran of the Army Air Corps, and former Air Force Captain Dick Lethe, a fighter pilot during the Korean conflict.

The audience gave the trio a round of appreciative applause.

The post was a community partner for the screening.