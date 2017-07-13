Posted on 13 July 2017 by admin

Staff report

The 2017 Maccabiah Games began July 4 and run through July 16. Here is a list of results and an upcoming schedule as of press deadline Tuesday night:

Open (College-young adult skill level)

Chayse Bauer (soccer), of Frisco, and the women’s team shut out Brazil and Great Britain by a combined 11-0 margin. Team USA played Australia on Wednesday and is in good position to win gold in the playoffs, which begin July 13.

Hayley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, who is featured in the attached story, scored four points in a 68-62 loss to Israel after a dominant 101-71 win over Russia. The team played Australia on Wednesday before playoffs, which begin July 14.

Samuel Rabb (rugby), of Dallas, is a member of the rugby delegation. The Sevens squad claimed fifth place with a 35-0 win over France, while the Fifteens team defeated Australia, 29-11, and faced Israel on Wednesday. Playoffs begin July 13.

Sarah Weisberg (gymnastics), of Plano, is the daughter of Jonathan and Grace Weisberg. The gymnasts competed in beam, floor, uneven bars, vaults and all-around events. Her quest for a medal continues through July 13.

Juniors (Youth)

Omer Dannenberg-Lerner (gymnastics), of Plano, won gold in beam with 12.100 score — .400 above silver. She tied for bronze in floor exercise with Lihi Raz of Israel at 11.650. Gymnastics continues through July 13. She and Haymann (see below) earned silver in the team competition.

Kaya Haymann (gymnastics), of Dallas, also competed in the beam, floor, vaults and uneven bars, and will continue to compete through July 13. She and Dannenberg-Lerner (see above) earned silver in the team competition.

Ashley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in 63-31 pool-play win over Canada. The team faces Australia on Tuesday and Israel on Wednesday. Playoffs begin July 13.

Griffin Levine (basketball), of Dallas, scored 8 points in pool-play, 94-55 win over Canada and added another 15 in 121-26 win over Mexico. He also scored four points in a 118-35 win over Australia. He begins the playoffs July 13.

Hannah Mandel (soccer), of Frisco, helped defeat Australia, 11-0, in pool play. The team faced Brazil on Tuesday, but no results were available. She begins playoffs July 13.

Masters (Adults)