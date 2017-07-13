Staff report
The 2017 Maccabiah Games began July 4 and run through July 16. Here is a list of results and an upcoming schedule as of press deadline Tuesday night:
Open (College-young adult skill level)
- Chayse Bauer (soccer), of Frisco, and the women’s team shut out Brazil and Great Britain by a combined 11-0 margin. Team USA played Australia on Wednesday and is in good position to win gold in the playoffs, which begin July 13.
- Hayley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, who is featured in the attached story, scored four points in a 68-62 loss to Israel after a dominant 101-71 win over Russia. The team played Australia on Wednesday before playoffs, which begin July 14.
- Samuel Rabb (rugby), of Dallas, is a member of the rugby delegation. The Sevens squad claimed fifth place with a 35-0 win over France, while the Fifteens team defeated Australia, 29-11, and faced Israel on Wednesday. Playoffs begin July 13.
- Sarah Weisberg (gymnastics), of Plano, is the daughter of Jonathan and Grace Weisberg. The gymnasts competed in beam, floor, uneven bars, vaults and all-around events. Her quest for a medal continues through July 13.
Juniors (Youth)
- Omer Dannenberg-Lerner (gymnastics), of Plano, won gold in beam with 12.100 score — .400 above silver. She tied for bronze in floor exercise with Lihi Raz of Israel at 11.650. Gymnastics continues through July 13. She and Haymann (see below) earned silver in the team competition.
- Kaya Haymann (gymnastics), of Dallas, also competed in the beam, floor, vaults and uneven bars, and will continue to compete through July 13. She and Dannenberg-Lerner (see above) earned silver in the team competition.
- Ashley Isenberg (basketball), of Dallas, scored 2 points in 63-31 pool-play win over Canada. The team faces Australia on Tuesday and Israel on Wednesday. Playoffs begin July 13.
- Griffin Levine (basketball), of Dallas, scored 8 points in pool-play, 94-55 win over Canada and added another 15 in 121-26 win over Mexico. He also scored four points in a 118-35 win over Australia. He begins the playoffs July 13.
- Hannah Mandel (soccer), of Frisco, helped defeat Australia, 11-0, in pool play. The team faced Brazil on Tuesday, but no results were available. She begins playoffs July 13.
Masters (Adults)
- Linda Leftin (tennis), of Dallas, began competition after deadline July 12.
- Michael Rubenstein (basketball), of Houston, is the son-in-law of Janine and Charles Pulman of Dallas. He scored 2 points in 73-57 win over Australia and 7 points in 68-67 loss to Russia. He reached double digits with 11 points in a 98-56 win over Chile on Tuesday. He faced Israel on Wednesday, and will face Argentina on Thursday. The playoffs will all be completed July 16.
In addition, Brianne Lawton, of Denton, is an athletic trainer for Team USA.
Leave a Reply