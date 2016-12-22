Posted on 22 December 2016 by admin

Dear Families,

Every year and every holiday gives us an opportunity to enhance our experience and learning.

I check so many wonderful websites and wish I could pass everything on. This one is from www.reformjudaism.org and it is a keeper. There are so many lessons to be talked about with our children and the adults with whom we celebrate.

So enjoy Amy Soule’s candle lighting dedicated each night to a different value exemplified by a biblical Jewish woman.