A movie marathon for all 8 nights of Hanukkah

Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

Photo: Collage by Alma

By Elana Spivack
(Alma via JTA) — Fry up some latkes and fulfill the 11th commandment by observing a movie marathon for each day of Hanukkah. Here are some Jewy suggestions perfect for the occasion:
Night 1: ‘Little Fockers’
This third installment of the “Meet the Parents” saga is a phenomenal way to start the holiday for five reasons:

  1. Barbra Streisand
  2. Barbra Streisand
  3. Barbra Streisand
  4. Barbra Streisand
  5. The classic trope of neurotic Jewish family meets Waspy family for the holidays, and chaos ensues.
    (Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
    Night 2: ‘An American Tail’
    Steven Spielberg’s first animated production tells the story of plucky young Fievel Mousekewitz. The film opens with a Hanukkah celebration where Papa Mousekewitz gifts Fievel his hat before they embark to America. Oh yeah, and it’s a musical. Bring latkes and tissues.
    (Available on Amazon Prime and Netflix)
    Night 3: ‘Full-Court Miracle’
    I’m livid this Disney Channel original movie hasn’t reached the heights of “High School Musical” or “Cadet Kelly.” Based on a true story, this uplifting 2003 movie puts a modern-day spin on the story of the Maccabees as a Jewish boys’ basketball team searches for a coach to lead them to victory.
    (Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
    Night 4: ‘Hitched for the Holidays’
    Would any holiday season be complete without a Hallmark TV movie? This cheesy romance from 2012 shows yet another Hanukkah-meets-Christmas, but with a twist: Julie finds a temporary boyfriend, Rob, to placate her Jewish mother for the holiday season (#relatable). Will the nice Jewish girl really fall for a Catholic schoolboy? Yes. Obviously. It’s a Hallmark TV movie.
    (Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
    Night 5: The TV specials
    Binge these excellent holiday specials and skits all at once! Here is the absolute correct order in which to watch them:
    “Saturday Night Live”: “Hanukkah Harry”
    “Saturday Night Live”: Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah Song”
    “Friends”: “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”
    “The OC”: “Best Chrismukkah Ever”
    “Rugrats”: “A Rugrats Chanukah”
    Night 6: ‘Hanukkah the Movie’
    Consider this the experimental day of Hanukkah. Give the gift of funding the Indiegogo for this bizarre Hanukkah-slasher film. Then go call your parents.
    Night 7: ‘The Hebrew Hammer’
    This Jewish sendup of Blaxploitation films gives us the perfect Hanukkah hero. Or at least a Hanukkah hero.
    (Available on Amazon Prime)
    Night 8: ‘8 Crazy Nights’
    You knew this one was coming. It sums up the last eight days: animation, basketball, Adam Sandler, Hanukkah and lots of grown-up humor.
    (Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
    Elana Spivack is a New York City-based writer.

