By Elana Spivack
(Alma via JTA) — Fry up some latkes and fulfill the 11th commandment by observing a movie marathon for each day of Hanukkah. Here are some Jewy suggestions perfect for the occasion:
Night 1: ‘Little Fockers’
This third installment of the “Meet the Parents” saga is a phenomenal way to start the holiday for five reasons:
- Barbra Streisand
- Barbra Streisand
- Barbra Streisand
- Barbra Streisand
- The classic trope of neurotic Jewish family meets Waspy family for the holidays, and chaos ensues.
(Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
Night 2: ‘An American Tail’
Steven Spielberg’s first animated production tells the story of plucky young Fievel Mousekewitz. The film opens with a Hanukkah celebration where Papa Mousekewitz gifts Fievel his hat before they embark to America. Oh yeah, and it’s a musical. Bring latkes and tissues.
(Available on Amazon Prime and Netflix)
Night 3: ‘Full-Court Miracle’
I’m livid this Disney Channel original movie hasn’t reached the heights of “High School Musical” or “Cadet Kelly.” Based on a true story, this uplifting 2003 movie puts a modern-day spin on the story of the Maccabees as a Jewish boys’ basketball team searches for a coach to lead them to victory.
(Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
Night 4: ‘Hitched for the Holidays’
Would any holiday season be complete without a Hallmark TV movie? This cheesy romance from 2012 shows yet another Hanukkah-meets-Christmas, but with a twist: Julie finds a temporary boyfriend, Rob, to placate her Jewish mother for the holiday season (#relatable). Will the nice Jewish girl really fall for a Catholic schoolboy? Yes. Obviously. It’s a Hallmark TV movie.
(Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
Night 5: The TV specials
Binge these excellent holiday specials and skits all at once! Here is the absolute correct order in which to watch them:
“Saturday Night Live”: “Hanukkah Harry”
“Saturday Night Live”: Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah Song”
“Friends”: “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”
“The OC”: “Best Chrismukkah Ever”
“Rugrats”: “A Rugrats Chanukah”
Night 6: ‘Hanukkah the Movie’
Consider this the experimental day of Hanukkah. Give the gift of funding the Indiegogo for this bizarre Hanukkah-slasher film. Then go call your parents.
Night 7: ‘The Hebrew Hammer’
This Jewish sendup of Blaxploitation films gives us the perfect Hanukkah hero. Or at least a Hanukkah hero.
(Available on Amazon Prime)
Night 8: ‘8 Crazy Nights’
You knew this one was coming. It sums up the last eight days: animation, basketball, Adam Sandler, Hanukkah and lots of grown-up humor.
(Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
Elana Spivack is a New York City-based writer.
