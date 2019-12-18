Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

Photo: Collage by Alma

By Elana Spivack

(Alma via JTA) — Fry up some latkes and fulfill the 11th commandment by observing a movie marathon for each day of Hanukkah. Here are some Jewy suggestions perfect for the occasion:

Night 1: ‘Little Fockers’

This third installment of the “Meet the Parents” saga is a phenomenal way to start the holiday for five reasons: