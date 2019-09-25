Posted on 25 September 2019 by admin

By Jessica Halfin

Rosh Hashanah menus, while traditional and delicious, can also get a little stale year after year. With Israeli food trending across the globe, now is a perfect time to add some authentic Israeli flavors to your holiday.

Here is a sweet whiskey cocktail to start your year off on a sweet and beautiful note.

Apple and Honey

Whiskey Cocktail

Milk & Honey Whiskey Distillery,

Tel Aviv

It’s definitely the time for Israeli whiskey on the international scene, and Rosh Hashanah is the perfect occasion to treat yourself to a bottle of the first official batches of the stuff. With at least five Israeli whiskey distilleries having popped up in the past few years, the race is on to see which one can produce the best barrels the fastest. The warm climate in Israel actually speeds up the distilling process.

Milk & Honey’s whiskey has a smooth taste, which just happens to be perfect for blending into a sweet apple and honey cocktail.

Ingredients:

1/4 Granny Smith apple, diced

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons honey syrup

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon Calvados (apple brandy)

3 tablespoons Milk & Honey whiskey or other “New Make” whiskey

