Adoption attorney helps build families

Posted on 15 November 2018 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Moses was adopted and raised by Pharaoh’s daughter, Bithiah, and Queen Esther was raised and adopted by her cousin Mordechai. Dallas native and family attorney Amber Shemesh Waks wants the community to know that November is National Adoption Month, and that any day, every day, is the day to bring children to couples — to create families.

For the 442,995 minors in domestic foster care as of September 2017, as reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, they hope every day is their day.

“Many people think adoption is cost-prohibitive, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Shemesh Waks, who has handled more than 150 cases. “There are many children available, of all ages, and it’s possible for the process to cost in the low thousands, much less than the cost of one or many attempts at IVF (in vitro fertilization), something that couples try over and over. The cost there is not just economic, but physical and emotional as well.

“Looking into the eyes of the children I meet, they are meant to be someone’s children,” Shemesh Waks said.

There are many avenues to adoption, including stepparent adoptions, children who are in foster care and international adoptions. There are open adoptions; semi-open, in which adoptive families direct the relationship; and closed adoptions, with ties severed once the adoption is complete.

For Norma, adopting her son, Martin, was “the best gift God ever gave me. We got the call, and when we picked him up, he was 16 days old. I’m telling you, from the moment I looked into his eyes, he was the most beautiful thing ever and he was my son, and I’ve never felt different for a moment. I’m secure in his love.”

The process to adopt wasn’t two days — but closer to nine or 10 months, with caseworkers following the prospective parents readying for an impending arrival. Norma said that “adopting my son was the most wonderful thing I’ve done. I wanted to be a mom and he fulfilled absolutely everything in me.”

Said Martin, now an adult: “My parents always loved me, and they raised me well. I never felt ‘rescued,’ only loved and cared about, and while it’s not a ‘dramatic’ story, I’m thankful they were open to adoption.”

While there are newborns needing to be placed, there are many older children in need of homes, guidance and care. They all need families. For those who adopt older children, the state provides support in the areas of emotional counseling, health and education expenses.

“In most cases, the child will live with the adoptive family on a trial basis for six months, with a temporary conservatorship awarded,” said Shemesh Waks, who opened her own practice, Law Offices of Amber Shemesh, PC, earlier this year. She specializes in family law, with 15 to 20 percent of her practice adoption-related. “During that time, background checks are completed and the legal signatures and notices to all parties are made and finalized.”

For Jewish couples adopting, the process requires the extra, albeit not intricate, step of conversion.

“The majority of children adopted are not Jewish and therefore require conversion which, according to halacha, means a bris must take place for a boy and, for a boy or girl, immersion in a mikvah is required under the supervision of a beit din (a group of three rabbinic authorities),” said Rabbi Howard Wolk, the community chaplain at Jewish Family Service, who has assisted in many adoptions and who is available for counseling. “The Talmud states that it is a big mitzvah to adopt a child and that adoptive parents are considered like the child’s real parents, assuming responsibilities for providing necessities to the child, including a Jewish education.”

Shemesh Waks, the daughter of Dollie Smith and Sonny Shemesh and the sister of Colby, Gali, Liat, Nathan and Nevin, was raised at Congregation Shearith Israel. She attended Akiba Academy and graduated from Berkner High School, the University of Texas and St. Thomas University School of Law. She is married to David Waks and the mother of 8-month-old Jordan. The family are now members of Congregation Shaare Tefilla.

“Family is everything to David and me, and there is definitely a place in our family to welcome a child through adoption,” Shemesh Waks said. “He is a firefighter and EMT-paramedic who sees the conditions and situations some children are in. Every day, I’m in contact with many needing homes. We hope to grow our family — once Jordan is sleeping through the night, that is — and to open our hearts, and home, to a child waiting.

“Both the children and prospective parents have so much love to give, and receive, and being a part of the process is incredibly fulfilling,” said Shemesh Waks, who provides free consultations, “I hope we can find some kids a forever home, and prospective parents the children they were meant to love.”

To reach Rabbi Howard Wolk for counseling, call 972-437-9950 or email rabbiwolk@jfsdallas.org.