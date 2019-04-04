Categorized | News

Ahavath Sholom takes 3rd at Kosher Chili Cook-off

Posted on 04 April 2019 by admin

From left, Marla Owen, Ben Herman, Suzie Herman and Foster Owen
Photo: Sharon Wisch-Ray

 

What a pleasant surprise to find a cadre of Ahavath Sholom members when making my rounds at the 26th Annual Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off Sunday. Not such a surprise was that the team, led by Marvin Beleck, Chad Herman and Ebi Lavi, was one of the judges’ favorites, capturing third place at the esteemed competition. This writer went back for multiple samplings of the Cowtown “red.” It had just the right amount of heat and great texture.
In addition to the trio were their wives, Ava Beleck, Marti Herman and Linda Lavi, as well as Marla and Foster Owen, Dan and Lajean Sturman, Will Kutler and Deanna Benjamin.
Also spotted around the Cook-off were Gayle Solomon Biemeret and daughter Brittany Ackerman, Sara Dell Baker, Nancy Faigin, Marti Herman, Suzie and Ben Herman, Ronni and Mimi Kaikov, Rick Klotz, and Paul Solomon.
Marvin Beleck said the CAS team served more than 1,000 samples of their chili.
“It was an exciting day to see a continuous flow of Jewish families supporting all the different organizations. Winning one of the awards for the chili meat entries also helped make the cool morning and the beautiful afternoon a more memorable experience. We look forward to participating again next year.”

—Sharon Wisch-Ray

