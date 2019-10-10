Posted on 10 October 2019 by admin

AJC Dallas will honor Hilda C. Galvan, partner-in-charge of the Dallas office of Jones Day, with its 2019 Human Relations Award. The event will take place Nov. 12 at the Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St.

The prestigious AJC award is presented to leading members of the business and civic community who have made a significant contribution to the betterment of life on local and national levels. It is awarded in recognition of their dedication to the welfare of the community at large and their devotion to the enrichment of the quality of life for people everywhere, and the generosity of their spirit.

“Hilda is an icon in the business community. More importantly, her leadership in our community is a clear reflection of AJCs core values. AJC is proud to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on her accomplishments,” reported AJC Dallas Director Joel Schwitzer.

Named one of “The Most Powerful Business Leaders” in Dallas-Fort Worth” by D CEO in 2016-2018 and as the 2019 Lawyer of the Year: Litigation-Patent by The Best Lawyers in America, Galvan is a nationally recognized trial lawyer who focuses on complex intellectual property litigation. IAM magazine referred to her as a “powerhouse litigator” with “extensive experience in big-ticket patent litigation.” Chambers praised Galvan for her ability to “bring experience and strategy” to her clients.

Through her leadership with a wide range of organizations, Galvan has demonstrated her ongoing commitment to living the values embodied by the AJC award. Her long list of civic leadership includes serving as the first Latina president of the Dallas Regional Chamber, trustee for the University of Texas School of Law Foundation, and board member of Parkland Foundation, Texas Women’s Foundation, SMU’s Lyle School of Engineering, the Dallas Hispanic Law Foundation, AVANCE and Circle Ten Scouts among others.

More than 400 people, corporate community members and AJC supporters, are expected to attend. An opening reception will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by dinner and the program. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ajc/dallas/humanrelations. org. Those unable to attend may make a contribution to AJC in Galvan’s honor.

Past Dallas recipients of the AJC Human Relations Award include General (Ret.) Hugh G. Robinson (1990), Charles T. Terrell (1991), Harriet E. Miers (1992), John L. Adams (1993), Caren and Vin Prothro (1994), Robert K. Hoffman (1995), Mayor Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis-Kirk (1996), Liz Minyard and Gretchen Minyard Williams (1997), Chuck Norris (1998), Erle Nye (1999), Raymond D. Nasher (2000), Dee and Charles Wyly (2001), Gerald A. Sampson (2002), Liener Temerlin (2003), Ambassador Kathryn and Craig Hall (2006), Representative Rafael Anchia (2009), Philip J. Romano (2012), Bobby Lyle (2013) and Joe Goyne (2018)AJC is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization and has worked for more than 113 years on a variety of issues, including combating bigotry, antisemitism and extremism; advancing pluralism; and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all people. A fiercely nonpartisan organization, AJC is an important coalition builder engaging the Jewish and other communities to advance shared values and common concerns.

Please contact Dallas@ajc.org for more information.