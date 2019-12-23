Posted on 23 December 2019 by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Jewish infielder Ian Kinsler played his first eight MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers. He was the starting second baseman for both of the Rangers World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.(Photo: TJP Archive)

(JTA) — Ian Kinsler, a four-time All-Star second baseman who played for several teams, is retiring after a 14-year career in Major League Baseball.

Kinsler, 37, the son of a Jewish father and Catholic mother, played last season with the San Diego Padres. He ends his career one hit away from 2,000, with 257 home runs, 909 RBIs and 243 stolen bases. He announced his retirement on Friday.

He told The Athletic sports news website that a herniated cervical disk that ended his 2019 season on Aug. 12 played a factor in his decision.

“My pride wouldn’t let me go halfway at something that I’ve been doing at 100 percent for my whole baseball life,” he told The Athletic.

Kinsler, a two-time Gold Glove winner, will stay with the Padres as an adviser to baseball operations.

He was a member of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox. He also played for the Rangers, Tigers and Angels.

–Marcy Oster