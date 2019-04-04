And the winners are …

Posted on 04 April 2019 by admin

A cool breeze and sunny skies served as the backdrop for Tiferet Israel’s 26th Annual Kosher Chili Cook-off March 31.

With three bands, Side Gig, Windy City and The Mazik Experience providing the tunes, 35 teams cooked up batches of red to compete for the coveted chili first-place trophy. The Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-Off is one of the most unifying and anticipated events on the North Texas Jewish calendar. Title sponsors for this year’s event were the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Marsh & McLennan Agency and Key-Whitman Eye Center.

The winners are:

1st Place Beef: Tiferet Israel

2nd Place Beef: Dallas Kosher/Va’ad

3rd Place Beef: Congregation Ahavath Sholom

1st Place Veggie: Jewish Family Service

People’s Choice: Shaare Tefilla