Anshai’s Project 613 honoring Wende Weinberg set for Sunday, April 15

Posted on 05 April 2018 by admin

Photo: Deb Silverthorn
Rabbi Zerach Greenfield became the agent of the families of Rabbi Stefan Weinberg, Rabbi Michael Kushnick and Gabbai Farzin Bakhshian on Sept. 10, when he was blessed to fulfill the mitzvah of writing Congregation Anshai Torah’s first Project 613 congregational Torah. The community is invited to celebrate the Torah’s completion and dedication from 4-6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 15, at Congregation Anshai Torah, 5501 Parker Road in Plano.

There will be dancing in the streets and spirit in the air from 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, when Congregation Anshai Torah welcomes home its first congregational Torah, Project 613, a gift written by the community, to honor Wende Weinberg, of blessed memory.
A procession with the Torah, to its home in the sanctuary’s ark, will be followed by the dedication and refreshments.
Since last fall, members of the congregation and the greater Jewish community have participated by donating words, verses, chapters and books of the Torah in the name of Wende, who served as rebbetzin since Anshai Torah’s inception. She was a religious school teacher and principal, and for 32 years a teacher of Judaic studies and program coordinator at the Ann and Nate Levine Academy.
“Moments like this continue to distinguish us as a congregation, growing from strength to strength, and incorporating each and every member of our wonderful family into the tapestry that defines Anshai Torah,” Anshai Torah Rabbi Stefan Weinberg said. “I look forward to sharing this extraordinary moment as we dedicate our new Sefer Torah- I know Wende’s presence will continue to be felt in our congregation through this amazing gesture.”

Deb Silverthorn

