Are you participating in the 3 Day Takeout?

TJP Staff

The 3 Day Takeout is an effort to give greater access to food and supplies to folks who just received their WIC Benefits.

On Monday, Dallas City Council member Adam Medrano posted the following on Facebook:

“I urge everyone to avoid grocery shopping April 1-3, unless you have a critical need. WIC benefits come to low-income families at the first of the month and there will be a surge as these families redeem them. Many of these families’ benefits were depleted more quickly because children are staying home from school and some families are going hungry right now. Give these families space to shop and please respect their needs by not buying items with a WIC shelf tag unless you absolutely need them.”

If you are participating in the 3 Day Takeout, here are some restaurants we recommend considering. They are owned by members of the Jewish community, are kosher or are TJP advertisers.

Please note: *Indicates Dallas Kosher certification. Please call for hours.

ADERET*

13410 Preston Road at Dilbeck (972-726-9800)

BENNY’S BAGELS*

6911 Frankford Road at Hillcrest 75252 (469-444-5434

BLUE MESA

Addison, 972-934-0165

Fort Worth, 817-332-6372

CAROLYN’S CATERING

214-597-3992

Cindi’s

214-739-0918, Northaven and Central

972-248-0608, Campbell and Coit

DELI-NEWS

972-233-3354, Campbell and Preston

469-731-1006, Frisco

FINO! ITALIAN KITCHEN*

7522 Campbell Road @ Coit (972-931-9500)

KENNY’S EAST COAST PIZZA

972-519-9669

KOSHER PALATE*

7989 Belt Line Road, Suite 154 469 601-1002

MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY

(214) 360-9061 Northpark

(972) 781-0776 Plano

THE MARKET*

13534 PRESTON ROAD, DALLAS, TEXAS 75240

(469-677-5424)

MIDTOWN PIZZA

5782 Alpha Road, Dallas, TX 75240

(972 980 8707)

MILK & HONEY*

420 N. Coit Rd. #2023, Richardson

(972) 404-0704

MEAT POINT*

7114 Campbell at Hillcrest on the SE corner

(972) 380-1010

SPICE OF LIFE TO GO

(972) 417-1755

WOODLANDS AMERICAN GRILL

(972-239-2024)

YOGI’S DELI & GRILL

(817-921-4500)