Around the Town: Alkek, Birthright

Alkek will lead meditation session at Beth-El

Beth-El Congregation will hold Shabbat Out of the Box at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Featured will be Jewish meditation and yoga with Brooks Alkek. Alkek was raised in Dallas and combined his own extensive Jewish education with travels in India, Nepal and throughout Asia. He earned his yoga teaching certification from Dallas Yoga Center. The purpose of the session is to “engage your body, and spirit, infusing Torah and Shalom on every level,” according to the Beth-El bulletin.

Alkek was featured in a TJP article July 19, 2018, that detailed his heroic efforts when he saved the life of his soccer teammate, Mark Stromberg. Stromberg went into full cardiac arrest on the soccer field and Alkek performed extensive, life-saving CPR while everyone waited for paramedics who had gone to the wrong field. You can read the full story at https://bit.ly/2SdfvbV.

Birthright Info Session

If you are 27 to 32 years old and have not been on a Birthright Israel trip, you have an opportunity to go to Israel with young professionals from all around Texas. There will be an information happy hour at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at The Flying Saucer, 111 E. 3rd St. in Fort Worth. RSVP to Lance Friedensohn, l.friedensohn@tarrantfederation.org or 817-569-0892.