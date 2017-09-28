Posted on 28 September 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

B’nai B’rith Person of the Year

I started writing up a brief about this year’s Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith Person of the Year and got to thinkin’: I wonder if I could search the TJP archives and pull some historical data on past Person of the Year recipients. I jumped to UNT’s Portal to Texas History, which houses the TJP archives dating back to the early years, and did a simple search: Texas Jewish Post: “Man of the Year.”

I found several. One fun one was from the Jan. 7, 1954, edition on the front page. It’s included here. Incidentally, the winner that year was Sol Brachman, as reported in the TJP on Jan. 14, 1954. To search back issues of the TJP, visit https://texashistory.unt.edu. Don’t forget to put quotation marks around your search term for best results.

Who will be the Person of the Year? Your guess is as good as mine.

Robert Chicotsky tells me that plans are furiously underway for Fort Worth’s best-kept secret: Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith’s The Jewish Person of the Year. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road. Unfortunately, Craig Goldman, who was scheduled to speak at the evening, won’t be able to attend. However, Riscky’s BBQ will cater the dinner with their superb barbecue; kosher plates are available with advance reservation.

Tickets for the evening are $25 per person; wine and beer will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Rich Hollander at rich.d.hollander@gmail.com 817-909-4354, Alex Nason at alexnason@charter.cnet or Marvin Beleck, marvinbeleck@aol.com.

The lodge is currently taking nominations for the Jewish Person of the Year. Mail them to Isadore Garsek Lodge, 4420 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107.

Rabbi Mecklenburger will speak at October Daytimers

When the Daytimers convene at noon Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Beth-El, Rabbi Ralph Mecklenburger, emeritus rabbi of Beth-El Congregation, will be the featured speaker. Rabbi Mecklenburger, who came to Beth-El in 1984, is well-known for his research and writing on religious brains. In fact, his book Our Religious Brains: What Cognitive Science Reveals about Belief, Morality, Community and Our Relationship with God received many accolades. However, on Oct. 18, Rabbi Mecklenburger will address a less “heady” topic: “Behind the Scenes of Being a Rabbi on a Cruise Ship.”

Rabbi Mecklenburger will tell all, secrets and anecdotes, about his experiences as a cruise ship rabbi. It was news to this writer to learn that most cruise ships have a rabbi on board. It’s sure to be an engaging afternoon of fun.

Lunch will be catered by Ming Wok and costs $6. Choices are Chicken Lo Mein, Beef Chop Suey or Vegetables with Bean Curd. Call Larry Steckler at 817-927-2736 with your order.

Daytimers is a program of Beth-El Congregation with financial support from the Jewish Federation.