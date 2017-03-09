Posted on 09 March 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Artists visit Fort Worth

Fort Worth enjoyed a unique opportunity to work with two Israeli modern artists last month. Batya Gil (experimental glass artist) and Koby Sibony (wire designer/maker) from Israel’s Western Galilee visited Feb. 24-26 as part of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s Partnership2Gether program.



Partnership2Gether is a joint program of the Jewish Agency and the Jewish Federation serving as the central platform for the promotion, empowerment, and development of deep connections between our community members and our friends in the Western Galilee. This hands-on creative weekend was an exciting opportunity to meet these talented artists, create with them and learn about their lives.

On Friday, Feb. 24, local Fort Worth artist Tatara Siegel led community members in a large-scale public art project in collaboration with Fort Worth’s SiNaCa Studios. Siegel created the design, and community members were invited to participate or just observe as the art was created in real time.

In homage to the neighborhood, the project created was a magnolia flower and stem that wraps around a 16-foot steel pole in front of SiNaCa. People were drilling holes in glass, weaving wire, and weaving glass and wire together and the results are amazing. Be sure to drive by to see the finished piece in person.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the visiting Israeli artists Batya Gil Margalit and Koby Sibony got a taste of Cowtown with a tour of the Stockyards and a private tour of the Fort Worth Modern Art Museum with Docent Gail Granek. That evening the two presented their work to a crowd of 50 people at the Rebecca Low Sculptural Metal Gallery & Studio. Batya and Koby focused their discussion on working in the periphery of Israeli art and creating in the space between art and design; all in attendance were inspired.

Sunday, Feb. 25, Gil and Sibony concluded their Tarrant County tour with creative hands-on workshops at Beth-El Congregation. Gil shared her talents in glass fusion with 50 participants, while Sibony taught 75 students during three workshops the basics of metal bending and creative freestyle two- and three-dimensional sculptures.

— Submitted by Kim Goldberg

Need assistance? JFS can connect you with services

Lynell Bond shared the following story:

“I was visiting with Ethel Schectman the other day. She is a world of information and is always thinking of how she can be helpful to others. One of the things we talked about is how difficult it is for senior citizens to change their smoke alarm batteries. Most cities will do that for seniors if you just call the non-emergency phone number for the fire department. In Fort Worth the number is 817-392-6862.”

There may be other services seniors need assistance with. Feel free to call Lynell Bond at Jewish Family Services if you have questions about services that might be helpful. The JFS number is 817-569-0898.