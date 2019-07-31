Posted on 31 July 2019 by admin

Save the date: Sept. 21 B’nai B’rith Person of the Year Dinner

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith will hold its Person of the Year dinner as well as celebrate 175 years. B’nai Brith International President Charles Kaufman will be the guest speaker and Fort Worth Jewish Archives archivist and historian Hollace Weiner will share the history of the Lodge. Dan Sturman is this year’s dinner chair. The event will be held at Beth-El Congregation and catered by Babe’s.

Information on tickets will be coming soon.

The lodge is looking for nominees for the Person of the Year. If you know someone who deserves this great honor, please write a nomination and send to Isadore Garsek Lodge #269, P.O. Box 10124, Fort Worth, TX 76185. Last year’s winner, Debby Rice, will announce this year’s winner at the dinner.

For more information, contact Dan at dsturman@charter.net.

Dr. Julian Haber, right, pictured with Martin Hochster Post Commander Nana Atkens, received the Guardian of the Post Award.

JWV #755 recognizes stellar members and partners

The Jewish War Veterans Post 755 held its Social and Awards Meeting on Sunday evening, July 28.

Dr. Juliam Haber received the Guardian of the Post Award; Laurin Baum was named The Jewish War Veteran of the Year; and the Community Partner Appreciation Awards went to Five Below and SFC Joshua J. Hernandez U.S. Army Recruiter.

Marvin Blum on FAST speaking tour

Marvin Blum, estate planning expert, has embarked on a speaking tour to educate advisors across the country on a new trust technique known as a FAST trust. The tour includes speeches in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota and numerous Texas cities.

FAST is an acronym for Family Advancement Sustainability Trust. The FAST was jointly developed by Blum and Tom Rogerson, founder of GenLeg Company, to help families create a lasting family legacy and prepare heirs to receive an inheritance. The FAST is created by a family’s matriarch and patriarch as an “add-on” to their existing estate plan.

The FAST does two things: (1) it provides funds to pay for family meetings, education and enrichment activities; and (2) it appoints leaders who will plan the meetings and activities to make sure they happen. Statistics show that only 10 percent of families thrive into the third generation and beyond. The successful families are those who engage in these activities to build communication and trust among heirs. The FAST starts now, and continues after the parents are gone, to ensure the family continues to engage in these activities. The FAST can be tailored to fit a family of any level of wealth.

Marvin Blum’s firm, The Blum Firm, P.C., has added Family Governance & Legacy Planning, including the FAST trust, to its tax and estate planning offerings. According to Blum, “this is a reflection of our commitment to estate planning that embraces both matters of the head as well as matters of the heart.”