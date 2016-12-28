Posted on 28 December 2016 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

100th birthday for Goldberg

About 40 members of the Jewish Family Service Senior Program joined Libby Goldberg to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Libby moved from Chicago to B’nai B’rith housing about 10 years ago to be closer to her son Larry, who lives in Denton. Larry joined his mom and friends for the festivities. Everyone enjoyed lox, bagels and all the trimmings. A highlight for Libby, besides being with her friends and Larry, was her favorite Black Forest cake! Mazal Tov!

Daytimers enjoy Hanukkah

More than 30 Daytimers gathered in the Great Hall at Temple Beth-El to celebrate Hanukkah.

Everyone noshed on latkes accompanied by sour cream and applesauce and watched a selection of Hanukkah videos while they ate.

Programming for the next three months were also announced:

On Jan. 18, Daytimers will meet at Congregation Ahavath Shalom for a baseball lunch and to explore a special Jewish baseball exhibit.

On Feb. 15, a speaker from the Amphibian theatre will be explaining how they operate and present insights into coming attractions.

On March 15, they will view Memories of Survival, a special collection of needlepoints celebrating the major Jewish holidays and remembrances of the Holocaust.

On April 19, they are expecting to offer a musical presentation. And in May, a video release of Chicago.

For more details and reservations, please contact the Daytimers coordinator, Larry Steckler, by email at daytimersfw@aol.com or by phone at 817-927-2736.

To keep informed about all Daytimers events ask to be added to the email list by sending your request to daytimersfw@aol.com.