Posted on 19 January 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Reaching Chai Notes

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County will host Reaching Chai Notes, a spectacular event in the Renzo Piano Pavilion of the Kimbell Art Museum, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Federation will honor Marcia Kurtz with the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award and will be joined by Andrea Arbel of the Jewish Agency from Jerusalem and be entertained with fantastic jazz of the Sivan Arbel Septet from New York City. The program and concert will be preceded by a wine reception.

This special event will kick off the 2017 Annual Campaign. Dollars raised through the Annual Campaign support our efforts to ensure the well-being of our community by caring for those in need and providing opportunities for meaningful Jewish experiences for all who want them. There is no charge to attend. Please plan on making your campaign pledge to support all the work of the Federation at the event. Seats are limited; RSVP by Jan. 20 to Milena Razack at 817-569-0892 or at kickoff@tarrantfederation.org.

Thanks to the excellent efforts of Campaign Chair Diane Kleinman and Reaching Chai Notes Event Chair Noreen Houston, attendees are in for an excellent evening. All those making their pledges to the 2017 Annual Campaign by the event will be entered into a drawing for two very special gift packages and the winners will be announced at the end of the evening. Babysitting for children under 10 is available with advance registration. The cost of babysitting is $18 per family.

Paratrooper’s story

Chabad of Arlington and the Mid Cities will host a fascinating program following Shabbat services and dinner, Friday, Jan. 27. “Operation Thunderbolt: The Raid on Entebbe” will feature Sassy Reuven. A veteran of the IDF, Sassy Reuven was a paratrooper in the elite “Red Beret” unit during the terror-filled years of 1973-1976. He participated in several covert operations in Israel’s struggle against Arab terrorism.

Reuven will share his firsthand account of the raid on Entebbe to rescue Jewish hostages in 1976. Shabbat services begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet Shabbat dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $12 for children. Sponsorships are available.

The event is made possible in part by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Save the date: Partnership Together visiting artists

Registration is open to sign up for workshops with two visiting artists from the partnership region of the Western Galilee. Visiting Fort Worth Feb. 24-26 are experimental glass artist Batya Gil and wire designer/maker Koby Sibony.

Born in Haifa, Koby Sibony graduated in 2011 with a degree in Industrial Design from the Bezalel Art Academy in Jerusalem. His art and design studio is on Kibbutz Lohamei HaGeta’ot (The Ghetto Fighters Kibbutz), a community in the Western Galilee established by surviving fighters from the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Koby lives with his wife Yael Ben Aarons on the kibbutz.

Batya Gil immigrated to Israel as a child from Canada and has been an artist for over 20 years. After graduating from Bezalel Art Academy in 1991, she and her husband moved to Clil, an ecological village in the Western Galilee. There they built their home and studio called ‘Jara,’ where they create and teach, and where they raised their children.

A number of events are planned. Among them are a Community Art Project from 12 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Sinaca Studios, 1013 W. Magnolia St.; a Gallery Talk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Rebecca Low Studio, 7608 Camp Bowie West; Glass Fusing for Self-Expression with artist Batya Gil from 12:15 to 2 p.m. at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road; and Freestyle Metal Wire Design with designer/maker Koby Sibony from 2:15 to 4 p.m. at Beth-El.

The art workshops are for ages 10 and up, and materials will be provided.

To RSVP or learn more, visit http://bit.ly/2iKpn9A.