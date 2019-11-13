Posted on 13 November 2019 by admin

Kornbleet Scholar Lecture Dec. 4

This year’s Kornbleet Scholar Lecture will feature David Patterson, Hillel Feinberg Chair in Holocaust Studies at the Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies, University of Texas at Dallas. The program is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road in Fort Worth.

A winner of the National Jewish Book Award, the Koret Jewish Book Award, and the Holocaust Scholars’ Eternal Flame Award, Patterson is a prolific author and researcher, publishing more than 35 books and more than 220 articles, essays and book chapters on topics in literature, philosophy, the Holocaust and Jewish studies. His most recent books include “Shoah and Torah” (forthcoming), “Portraits: Elie Wiesel’s Hasidic Legacy” (forthcoming), “The Holocaust and the Non-Representable” (2018), “Anti-Semitism and Its Metaphysical Origins” (2015), “Genocide in Jewish Thought” (2012) and “A Genealogy of Evil: Anti-Semitism from Nazism to Islamic Jihad” (2010).

During his lecture, “Understanding Modern Anti-Semitism: From Hitler to Hamas,” he will discuss the historical links between the Nazis and the Jihadists, both politically and ideologically, and how it continues to be significant with respect to anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism, and the future of the Jewish people.

The lecture is free to attend. A dessert reception will follow the program.



Community Israel trip planned



Bob Goldberg tells the TJP that plans are underway for a Tarrant County community trip to Israel next fall, Oct. 11-22, 2020.

Trip highlights will include:

• Geopolitical tour with IDF Lt. Colonel at Syrian border

• See Safed’s famous synagogues and learn about Kabbalah

• Home-hosted Intimate Shabbat Dinner

• Quality time with our Partnership2Gether friends

• Tour of the Western Galilee; including Acco’s UNESCO Heritage sites and Old City and the Northern Command Center

• Enjoy an amazing dinner while visiting with IDF Soldiers

• Visit archeological sites such as Beit Shean

• Shabbat evening service at the Kotel

• Walking tour of Jerusalem’s oldest neighborhoods

• Seam line/security fence tour with former security official and fence architect

• Visit the Shalom Hartman Institute, a leading center of Jewish thought and education

• Culinary markets and street art/graffiti tours

• Beer Sheva Gav-Yam Negev High Tech Park

• Visit museums such as the Israel Museum, Air Force Museum, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, and Independence Hall

• Explore the Negev Desert and Mitzpe Ramon region

• Experience Ethiopian and Bedouin hospitality and learn about their histories

Basic cost for the tour package (land only) is $4149 per person. Earlybird registration and deposit payment ($1000) will save $200 per person. For more information, visit www.tarrantfederation.org or contact Federation Executive Director Bob Goldberg at 817-569-0892 or b.goldberg@tarrantfederation.org.