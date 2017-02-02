Posted on 02 February 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

February Daytimers event promises to be a winner

As you know, the Daytimers, Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s social group for active seniors, meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The February installment will feature the story of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz. The program, dubbed “Memories of Survival,” will begin at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Beth-El Congregation. Price including lunch is $6 per person. Price without lunch is free.

Krinitz tells her moving Holocaust survivor’s story in a narrated series of 36 fabric tapestries. According to the Art and Remembrance Website:

“In 1977, at the age of 50, Esther Nisenthal Krinitz began creating works of fabric art to share her story of survival during the Holocaust with her daughters. Trained as a dressmaker but untrained in art, she eventually created a collection of 36 fabric pictures of strong, vivid colors and striking details with a sense of folk-like realism. Meticulously stitched words beneath the pictures provide a narrative.

“The combined effect of story and art is powerful. While the pictures are visually pleasing, a closer examination reveals the shocking incongruity between the pastoral surroundings and the human violence, terror and betrayal depicted. Tom Freudenheim, former director of the Berlin Jewish Museum, wrote: ‘These extraordinary pictures are very moving, but not in least bit sentimental. The compositional concepts are highly sophisticated. I was overwhelmed by what I saw.’”

Krinitz passed away in March 2001 at the age of 74.

Lunch will be catered by Ming Wok and includes your choice of Chicken with Mushrooms, Beef with Mixed Veggies or Lo Mein Noodles with Mixed Veggies, plus chips, cookies, coffee, or iced tea.

Call Larry Steckler (817-927-2736 or 520-990-3155) to make reservations. You may also call Beth-El Congregation at 817-332-7141. The Sylvia Wolens Daytimers is a program of Beth-El Congregation with support from the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Birthday wishes

As you can see from the pictures on this page, former ourtowner Greta Beckerman enjoyed celebrating her birthday last month with her son Neil Beckerman, daughter Heidi Kirby and grandson Daniel Kirby. I’m told that if I printed her age I might not escape in one piece. Suffice it to say, she looks dang good. Join me in wishing Greta a Happy Birthday!

Speaking of birthdays, a number of us gals gathered in Fort Worth last week to celebrate Ruthie Bogart Currie’s birthday. We enjoyed a leisurely lunch at Pacific Table. Many more returns, Ruthie!

Make your reservations

Beth-El’s Women of Reform Judaism, WRJ, will hold its annual ladies’ donor brunch at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Neiman Marcus Clearfork. This is a great opportunity to check out the new Neiman’s in Fort Worth. Seating is limited to 75 so RSVP as soon as possible to Anna Caplan at 817-673-0383 or annacap@hotmail.com.