Posted on 10 August 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Daytimers get together for ice cream and movie

Next week’s Daytimers get-together will feature ice cream and a movie at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Beth-El Congregation. Bring your own lunch, and dessert will be provided during the film The Exception.

Larry Steckler tells us that “the film is a WWII thriller filled with espionage and romance in equal measure. The Exception follows German soldier Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney) as he goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer). The Kaiser lives in a secluded mansion in The Netherlands, and as Germany is taking over Holland, the country’s authorities are concerned that Dutch spies may be watching the Kaiser.

“As Brandt begins to infiltrate the Kaiser’s life in search of clues, he finds himself drawn into an unexpected and passionate romance with Mieke (Lily James), one of the Kaiser’s maids who Brandt soon discovers is secretly Jewish. When Heinrich Himmler (Eddie Marsan), head of the SS, decides to come for an unexpected visit with a large platoon of Nazis in tow, the stage is set for a breathtaking showdown, as secrets are revealed, allegiances are tested, and Brandt is forced to make the ultimate choice between honoring his country and following his heart.”

A.O. Scott reviewed The Exception in the New York Times in June and said of Plummer’s performance, “Mr. Plummer, at this stage in his career, takes evident delight in the flourishes and extravagances that seniority affords. His Kaiser is full of mischief and vanity, in many ways a reprehensible figure but nonetheless able to charm his way out of the contempt he deserves.”

Let Larry know if you will be there by calling 817-927-2736. Daytimers is a program of Beth-El Congregation with financial support from the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Roffman heads to Cowtown for 2 unique performances

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County is teaming up with the new Orchard Theatre of Texas (OTX) to present a very special evening of entertainment. Sunday the Rabbi Sang Sondheim features the musical talents of Adam Roffman, associate rabbi at Shearith Israel of Dallas.

Directed by OTX Artistic Director Jim Covault, this uniquely personal production recounts Adam’s journey through the beloved musical theater characters he played, ones that “got away” and those he only dreamed about. The score is filled with Broadway classics from shows like Guys and Dolls, Pippin, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Company, Oliver!, Little Shop of Horrors, Phantom of the Opera and more. We will share more about Adam’s journey from musical theater to the rabbinate in next week’s column.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Stage West Studio Theatre, 821 W. Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth. Tickets are $30, or $100 for a group of four. Proceeds will benefit the Federation and Orchard Theatre of Texas. To purchase tickets, go to orchardtheatre.org.

*****

New Beginnings Church makes $250,000 donation to Project Aliyah

New Beginnings Church has a history of supporting Israel, and this past Sunday, it made a six-figure donation to that end.

Pastor Larry Huch presented a $250,000 check to Keren Hayesod during Sunday services to help Jews making aliyah through the Aliyah Project.

“We are not only presenting you with a quarter-million dollars, but we are making a pledge that next quarter we are going to do at least that much again,” Huch said during the presentation of the check.

New Beginnings’ campaign began over Purim and Passover. The church was at the forefront of the anti-BDS movement in Texas, and pushed for the state to sign a bill into law, as well as many other pro-Israel actions.

“Not many years ago, standing with Israel was heresy, but we are changing the world. Around the world, Christians are falling back in love with their Jewish roots, and are falling in love with the land we owe so much to,” Huch said.

Presenting the check are (from left) Larry Huch of New Beginnings Church; Josh Reinstein, director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus; Eliezer (Moodi) Sandberg, world chairman of Keren Hayesod; and Pastor Scott Sigman of New Beginnings Church.