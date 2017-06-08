Posted on 08 June 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

CAS Donorpalooza

Last month, the Ahavath Sholom Ladies Auxiliary held a unique fundraiser: Donorpalooza.

The event featured four programs on three different days. On Tuesday, May 16, Lynell Bond Norman, Hedy Collins and Carol Paul hosted mah jongg at Lynell’s home. On Wednesday, May 17, Marla Owen and LaJean Sturman hosted Painting with A Twist at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Sunday, May 21, began with a brunch at Blue Mesa hosted by Stephanie Zavala and Katrina Diaz. Donorpalooza wrapped up Sunday afternoon with Game Night hosted by Stephanie Dubinksy, Ava Beleck, Linda Lavi and Debby Rice at the Lavi home. The funds raised will go toward supporting the Ahavath Sholom Gift Shop, its kosher kitchen and its religious school.

B4 you do anything, register for bingo with the Daytimers

The Daytimers June 14 program will feature bingo. Lunch is at noon; games start at 12:30 p.m. at Beth-El Congregation. Each Daytimer will receive two free bingo cards. There will be costume jewelry for the first winner of each game and lottery ticket prizes for additional winners. Lunch will be baseball style, featuring hot dogs, sauerkraut, potato salad, cole slaw, mustard, ketchup, iced tea, hot coffee, cookies and chips.

Cost for lunch is $6, but the bingo is free. Call Larry Steckler, 817-927-2736, to make your reservation.

*****

Learning from the Oracle of Omaha

Marvin and Laurie Blum and family headed to Omaha May 5-7 for the 52nd annual meeting of Berkshire-Hathaway. They heard Warren Buffett give advice on investing and on living a productive life. Pictured from left are Barry and Diane Wilen from Hollywood, Florida; David and Linda Usdan from Memphis, Tennessee; Adam Blum from Austin; and Marvin and Laurie Blum from Fort Worth.

*****

92 years young

Happy birthday wishes to Pearl Holland (center), who celebrated her 92nd last month. She is pictured celebrating with her fellow nonagenarians Joyce Slagle (left) and Rachel Greenstein (right). Also celebrating with Pearl are Joy Schroeder and Celya Holland.