Posted on 29 June 2017 by admin

A World War I centennial exhibit at Fort Worth’s downtown public library has a Jewish component — four panels about local Jewish participation in the Great War. The exhibit, “From Cowboy to Doughboy: North Texas in WWI,” runs from July 9 until Oct. 19, at the library’s central branch, 500 West Third St.

The Jewish panels focus on a World War I honor roll etched in stone that lists 81 local Jewish soldiers; a Russian-immigrant infantryman, Pvt. Sam Sheinberg, who became a U.S. citizen; and an aviator from New York who died in a training crash and is buried in Fort Worth’s Ahavath Sholom Hebrew Cemetery. The Fort Worth Jewish Archives is among the partners who put together the exhibit, which includes 59 colorfully illustrated panels on the history of the war and exhibit cases with wartime artifacts.

The Jewish-themed display case has such items as a doughboy’s siddur distributed by the Jewish Welfare Board, Yiddish recruitment posters, and a Purple Heart awarded a Jewish soldier.

— Hollace Weiner