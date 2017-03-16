Posted on 16 March 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Firsthand accounts of emergency preparedness and caring for war casualties

Two physicians who have served on the front lines of war caring for northern border Israeli civilians and war casualties from neighboring countries — most recently Syrian refugees — will speak at UNT Health Science Center on Monday, April 3.

Dr. Yoav Hoffman and Dr. Tal Marshak of Galilee Medical Center will discuss their work and share personal experiences with emergency preparedness during times of war, co-hosted by the UNTHSC School of Public Health and TCOM.

This visit is part of Partnership2Gether, a joint program of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Jewish Agency, to promote mutually beneficial endeavors and connections between the local community and the Western Galilee region.

Dr. Hoffman is assistant director of the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Department (PICU). Since 2013, the PICU has taken care of pediatric casualties from Syria as well as serving the local population.

With responsibility for mass casualty events preparedness, Dr. Hoffman leads the hospital during emergency situations such as war, fires and chemical disasters.

Dr. Marshak is senior surgeon and head of the Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery Unit.

Since 1956, Galilee Medical Center has served as the largest government hospital in its region and currently treats a local population of 600,000.

After the medical center was bombed during the 2006 Lebanon War, an entire underground hospital was created, to provide uninterrupted service during times of crisis.

The April 3 conversation with these physicians is open to UNTHSC students, faculty, staff and the community and is the kickoff event for Public Health Week 2017. The event will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in MET 125. Advance registration is not required.

Hoffman and Marshak will be Shabbat service guest speakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Beth-El Congregation and will also conduct a lecture from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Beth-El Congregation in the chapel. They will present on their work at the Galilee Medical Center, and share their personal experiences with emergency preparedness in times of war and treating Syrian refugees.

For more information, contact Dr. Marcy L. Paul, UNTHSC School of Public Health, at marcy.paul@unthsc.edu or 817-735-0537 or Bob Goldberg, 817-569-0892.

— Submitted by UNT Health Science Center and Bob Goldberg

Beth-El Congregation hosts Sweet Beginnings interactive dessert event

Have a sweet tooth? Even if you don’t you’re likely to develop one at “Sweet Beginnings” — Beth-El Congregation’s unique interactive dessert experience that will feature sweet tastings and chef demonstrations, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

In celebrating Beth-El’s new “sweet beginnings” with Rabbi Brian and Mimi Zimmerman, honorary chairs of the fundraiser, Event Co-chairs Stacie Goldman, Neta Mandel and Alice Pritchard have created what is to be an exceptional evening where participants will get to decorate, sample, explore, taste, and devour a myriad of desserts in three specialty shops: The Ice Cream Parlor, The Bakery and The Chocolate Shop.

With over 40 community partners donating their time, talent and everything else from DQ Blizzards to bakery favorites, there will be something for everyone from sugar-free to gluten-free — a sure recipe for a fun celebration.

Chef demonstrations will feature best-selling cookbook author Holly Clegg, Culinary School of Fort Worth Founder Judie Byrd, chef extraordinaire Louise Lamensdorf and Central Market’s Master Pastry Chef Sarah Hooton.

Other “feastivities” will include the blending of sweet “spirits” with mixologists from Pacific Table, a unique whiskey tasting experience, live entertainment and raffle items.

And, a Beth-El Sweet Beginnings cookbook with recipes collected from congregants, family and friends will be available.

Different giving levels can be found on Beth-El’s website, www.bethelfw.org; individual tickets are $36.

For additional information and/or questions, please contact Neta Mandel at netacm@yahoo.com or 817-917-3320.

— Submitted by Jane Cohen

Rockin’ Ruach Shabbat

Cantor Shoshana Abrams Kaikov and her all-star musicians will fill Shabbat with Big Band sounds at Rockin’ Ruach Shabbat at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Congregation Ahavath Sholom. An “All-American” Oneg will follow.

Hadassah takes turn in Austin

Join Hadassah for 2017 Date with the State. From April 2 to 3, Hadassah members will visit representatives and senators at the Capitol in Austin for an exhilarating and educational advocacy experience.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, through Monday afternoon, the program will provide an opportunity for you — as Jews, as women, as Zionists — to advocate on issues important to American Jewish women, including anti-BDS legislation, U.S.-Israel relations, preventative health care, stem cell research and treatment, and more.

The fee to attend is $36 per person. A limited amount of hotel rooms are available.

For more information or to receive a registration form, please contact Debby Rice at rice.debby@gmail.com or call the Greater Southwest Region office at 713-661-1022.