Posted on 13 July 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.

For one weekend only, Casa Mañana will be showing Fiddler on the Roof, Jr. Beth-El congregant Lauren Magee, daughter of Leslie and Alan Magee and granddaughter of Brigitte Altman, has been cast as Golde in this abbreviated children’s production directed by Noah Putterman.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 14; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

General admission tickets for these performances are $15 and can be purchased by contacting the Casa Mañana.

Daytimers head to Amon Carter July 26

Larry Steckler and the Daytimers crew have been busy preparing for the group’s Wednesday, July 26 trip to the Amon Carter Museum. The afternoon will begin with lunch at Beth-El.

You can bring your own, or order a Subway sandwich for $6.

Following lunch at approximately 12:45 p.m., folks will load up to carpool to the museum. Parking in the museum lot is free. In addition there are three handicapped spaces near the ramp on Camp Bowie, to the left of the entrance. Everyone should plan to arrive at the museum no later than 1:15 p.m. Maps of how to get to the museum will be available at Beth-El.

Depending on the size of the Daytimers group, the museum will provide one, or two docents if more than 20 are attending. In addition to the regular exhibits, Daytimers will get a look at the special Polaroid exhibit that has just opened.

Please let Larry know as early as possible if you will be attending, and if there is space in your vehicle for others. Photography without flash is permitted. There will be a few wheelchairs available and you may bring your own and walkers if they are needed.

The Subway lunch will include tea, coffee and cookies. Choices are the Italian BMT, Rotisserie Chicken, Tuna Salad or Meatball subs. You must call Larry Steckler, 817-927-2736, with your order and reservation.