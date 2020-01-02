Posted on 02 January 2020 by admin

From left, Robert Chicotsky, Jackie Herman, Al Faigin and Martis Herman help prepare Christmas Day meals at Beautiful Ministries in Fort Worth.

Garsek Lodge continues its Christmas Day tradition of helping Fort Worth homeless

For the 34th year, the Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith successfully completed the Christmas Breakfast/Lunch and gift distributing for the homeless people at the Beautiful Ministries in Fort Worth.

About 100 homeless men, women and children came to the Mission, and after a short service, the Lodge fed them with breakfast and lunch. Between the meals all of them received gifts. Adults received new clothes, and the kids were given a lot of toys and books in addition to kids’ clothes.

As he has done for the last 32 years, Marvin Beleck was in charge of the whole event, and Jim Stanton was in charge of the gifts.

Fifteen B’nai B’rith members and their families showed up to help.

Ahavath Sholom President Dr. Jerry Stein lights the first candle of the menorah and Rabbi Andrew Bloom leads the community in the blessings on the first night of Hanukkah Dec. 22, 2019.

Hanukkah fun at Congregation Ahavath Sholom

Congregation Ahavath Sholom held its annual Hanukkah party Sunday, Dec. 22. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price helped more than 150 community members welcome the Festival of Lights. Rabbi Andrew Bloom shared an inspirational message and Cantor Jeffrey Weber led the adult and children’s choirs in Hanukkah favorites.