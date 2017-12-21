Posted on 21 December 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Gifts for community

JFS Senior Director Hedy Collins tells us that “The Menschettes were at it again, wrapping over 100 gifts for the Jewish Family Services senior program and the Jewish community. They did a great job. Everything has ribbons and bows. Community donations make all of this possible. We thank the Menschettes and the community for their incredible support. Happy Hanukkah.”

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Jeremy Allen, son of Professor Richard Allen and Cantor Sheri Allen, has been promoted to staff editor for The New York Times special sections. Before this promotion, Jeremy was a senior news assistant, responsible for organizing the production of nearly 200 domestic and international special sections and designing many of them with the team’s art director. He has written several articles for the Times as well. Previously, he has worked for Vogue.com, GQ.com, Bloomberg.com, and Allure.com.

Jeremy graduated from the University of Southern California in 2010 with a fine arts degree and what he describes as “the ill-advised dream of working in layout and production for print media.” Seven years later, that dream has become a reality.

Jeremy attended the Fort Worth Hebrew Day School, Fort Worth Academy, and was valedictorian of his senior class at Arlington Heights High School. He loves living and working in Manhattan, attending Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, and attempting to tame his diva of a cat, Evita Carol.

Order mah jongg cards today

Suzie Herman is taking orders for the 2018 mah jongg cards. Your purchase benefits the Fort Worth Chapter of Hadassah. Standard cards are $8; large print are $9. Deadline is Jan. 19. Send your check and a copy of your order to Suzie Herman, 4701 Springwillow Road, Fort Worth TX 76109.

By the way, Debby Rice tells the TJP that Hadassah will have a citywide mah jongg tournament in 2018. It’s currently in the planning stages, so if you would like to be on the planning committee contact Debby Rice at 817-706-5158.

Great vacation for Levines

Debbie (Stryer) and Larry Levine recently returned from a trip overseas. They met Debbie’s college friends in Venice and spent several days seeing the sights, including the Jewish ghetto. They toured a couple of old synagogues in the ghetto. Debbie reported, “They are very beautiful!” Next, they got on a cruise ship and went to Montenegro and several ports in Greece. Of course, Athens included the Parthenon and Acropolis. Debbie added, “As with all vacations, it is sad when it comes to an end but it is a great opportunity to get home and plan for the next one.” They are looking forward to 2018!

Save the date: Jan. 7, 2018

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Texas Jewish Artists Association will sponsor “Through a Jewish Lens: A Day of Learning, Creation & Community,” Sunday, Jan. 7. This will be a unique opportunity to study Jewish texts and apply what you learn to art. There is no charge, and the deadline to RSVP is Dec. 29. Stay tuned to this page next week for more detailed information.

Beth-El joins in URJ Biennial

A six-member delegation from Beth-El Congregation attended the Union for Reform Judaism Biennial earlier this month. It was the largest URJ biennial gathering to date with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Clockwise from left, Rabbi Brian Zimmerman, Beth-El President Jeff Kaitcer, Beth-El Music Director John Sauvey, URJ North American board member Dr. Michael Ross and his wife Beverly Ross Not pictured is Jordyn Schwartz.