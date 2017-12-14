Categorized | Around the Town

Around the Town: Happy 90th birthday, Corrine

Happy belated 90th birthday to Corrine Jacobson

Corrine Jacobson celebrated her 90th birthday with a monthlong celebration as family from San Francisco, Arizona, St. Louis, Dallas and Austin visited her.
Her actual birthday was Oct. 24. Corrine is also celebrating 80 years as a devoted congregant of Beth-El Congregation as well as a Fort Worth resident. Corrine is and always has been “sharp as a tack.” Dallas Morning News Watchdog columnist Dave Lieber featured Corrine in his Nov. 9 column titled “Granny watchdog offers advice to surviving spouses about how to get smart after losing a mate.”
The article details Corrine’s dogged fight to track down the person who stole mail from her mailbox and cashed $1,000 worth of checks. It also discusses her book, A Handbook for Widows, which she cowrote with Rose Rubin. Although the slim volume is now out of print, among Corrine’s best tips, as detailed by Lieber are: Funeral security: During a funeral, make sure someone stays at the family home. Thieves read obituaries. Top advice: Make sure both spouses’ names are jointly listed as primary holders on bank accounts, credit cards and all utility bills. Avoid major decisions: After a spouse’s death, avoid any quick life changes. For example, don’t immediately sell a home and move away. Don’t lose control: Avoid giving complete control to anyone else to be responsible for your finances. Seek advice and study subjects: Learn about finance and investment strategies you may not know about.
The full article is available online at http://bit.ly/2AN3i1v.

