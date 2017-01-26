Posted on 26 January 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

A 24-karat heart of gold

Thank you to Bob Goldberg, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, who submitted the following:

“Marcia Kurtz is the recipient of the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award.

“When I asked Dr. Stan Kurtz to tell me about his wife Marcia, he simply smiled and said, ‘She has a 24-karat heart of gold.’ Anyone who knows Marcia knows of her endless generosity of spirit and love for people. The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County is extremely proud to honor Marcia’s many community accomplishments with the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award at Reaching Chai Notes at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum.

“Established in April 2016, the award recognizes an individual who has shown a personal commitment and dedication to the Federation, making a significant investment for Jewish life and serving as a role model inspiring others to work to better our community.

“The award was created to honor the devotion and commitment the Rosenthal family has made over the decades to ensure the well-being of our Jewish community. At a special event last year, Dr. Lou Barnett and Roz Rosenthal were the inaugural recipients.

“Marcia grew up in Topeka, Kansas with few Jewish friends or neighbors. Her formative Jewish experiences came from visiting cousins on her mom’s side of the family in Dallas during summer breaks starting from the age of 12. There, she immersed herself in Jewish youth group experiences. Her foundation of Jewish living was formed at home in Topeka, where her parents lived Jewish values, participated actively in Jewish organizations and opened their home to sailors, salesmen, and newcomers including cousins that her father saved from the Holocaust by obtaining visas for them to leave Poland.

“After moving to Fort Worth in 1959, Marcia became involved in all aspects of Jewish community life and has remained so ever since.

“Marcia is known for her kindness and giving. She says simply, ‘The more you give, the more you want to do.’

“Her parents remain her inspiration. ‘They were wonderful, caring and loving and that’s where my Judaism comes from. My parents modeled generosity and that continues to give me strength today.’

“Her hope for our future is that we continue to invest in and grow our Jewish community so that more people have the chance to be active and involved.

“Her husband Stan sums it up well when he says, ‘There is a special goodness of her family and she has certainly followed in their path.’

“And for that, we are all grateful.”

There is no charge to attend Reaching Chai Notes. This event is open to the community. To RSVP, please contact Milena Razack at 817-569-0892 or email at kickoff@tarrantfederation.org.

JWI meeting Wednesday

Jewish Women International will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Beth-El Congregation. Key Speaker this month is Dr. Julian Haber, retired Fort Worth physician, writer and Jewish American military historian. Bagels and coffee will be served.

All members both new and old are welcome. JWI meets the first Wednesday of every month.