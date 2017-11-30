Posted on 30 November 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Beth Shalom hosts Arlington Interfaith Coalition program

On Nov. 4, Congregation Beth Shalom hosted a Havdalah service and reception for the Arlington Interfaith Coalition. In addition to Beth Slalom’s Cantor Sheri Allen, Dina Malki of the Al-Hedayah Islamic Center and Shepherd of Life Lutheran Church Pastor John Foster led a talk on how each religion celebrates its respective Sabbaths. Also discussed was how each faith distinguishes between holy and secular time. The Beth Shalom Players presented a short play.

B’nai B’rith’s Thanksgiving tradition

It’s an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Fort Worth — members of the Isadore Garsek B’nai B’rith Lodge and additional volunteers cook and serve a Thanksgiving lunch at Congregation Beth-El for up to 100 Jewish Seniors from all over Tarrant County. And the next day they did it all over again, this time serving over 120 Thanksgiving dinners to senior residents at the Fort Worth Mollie and Max Barnett B’nai B’rith Apartments.

Rich Hollander wrote to volunteers, “I want to thank all of you for your help this morning. I think what we did was a rousing success. The food was good, well presented, and much appreciated by people that have less than we do. It is so encouraging for me to know that in this day of self-centered life styles our community has a group of people willing and eager to give back to those that may be a bit less blessed than we are.”