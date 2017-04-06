Posted on 06 April 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Beth Shalom participates in interfaith potluck

It was a warm, loving and enlightening interfaith potluck dinner at the Shepherd of Life Church Sunday, April 2. Hosted by Pastor John Foster, Cantor Sheri Allen from Beth Shalom and Dina Malki representing Al Hedayah, participants socialized and shared stories while enjoying sumptuous dishes contributed by each attendee.

After dinner, everyone gathered in the sanctuary to enjoy some music. Salah Mahmoud chanted the “Athan,” the Islamic call to prayer, as well as several verses from the Quran; singer Sarah Wolff and Music Director Eddie Creel from Shepherd of Life sang several beautiful settings from scripture; and Beth Shalomers Arielle and Samara Sasley, Joyce, Lauren, Joy and Shem Atkens, Hailie, Kendall and Kaia Posner, and Jessica Silverberg led the listeners in a moving round of Mah Tovu, Salaam and Oseh Shalom. Cantor Allen, Pastor Foster and Mrs. Malki enlightened everyone about the role of food in each faith tradition.

Everyone left physically sated and spiritually uplifted, already looking forward to the next gathering, which is now in the planning stages and will be held at Congregation Beth Shalom.

— Submitted by Phil Kabakoff

Mazal tov Mark Rosenfield

Double congratulations to Mark Rosenfield on his retirement and his upcoming Boy Scouts of America award. Mark retired from the practice of law, which he began in 1973 by joining the firm of Loe and Warren. He became a partner in 1975 and remained with the same firm until his retirement at age 69.

Throughout his professional life, he maintained his passion for scouting carried over from his youth as a Scout. Having his own Scout troop for 17 years, he was also involved with the explorer movement on the district level, participated in leadership training and became a member of the Longhorn Council board of directors in 2000. He also served on the National Jewish Scouting Committee. For all of his dedication to scouting, he will be receiving the Longhorn Council Silver Beaver Award this month.

This award was introduced in 1931. It is a Council-level distinguished award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the Council. Standing in the community, including activities in business, professional, civic, religious and educational realms, is a part of an individual’s nominating process.

Well done and congratulations to Mark.