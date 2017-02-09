Posted on 09 February 2017 by admin

Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County hosted a successful 2017 Annual Campaign Kickoff at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion on Feb. 4.

The evening’s theme, “Reaching Chai Notes,” lived up to its name, drawing a crowd of 225 people, thanks to the tireless work of Event Chair Noreen Houston, her host committee and Campaign Chair Diane Kleinman.

The evening’s special guest speaker, Andrea Arbel, director of the Partnership Unit of The Jewish Agency for Israel, spoke about the importance of “Partnership2Gether,” the global school twinning network, and its many successes and growth.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Manny and Roz Rosenthal Spirit of Freedom Award to Marcia Kurtz. The award was created last year to honor the dedication and commitment the Rosenthal family has made over the decades to ensure the well-being of Fort Worth’s Jewish community. Kurtz, a longtime Fort Worth resident, was honored this year for her years of personal commitment, dedication and leadership to the Federation and its agencies; Dr. Lou Barnett and Roz Rosenthal were the inaugural recipients.

The evening ended with a special jazz performance by New York-based Israeli singer/composer/arranger Sivan Arbel and her band, Sivan Arbel Septet Band, who performed a six-song set.

— Submitted by Jane Cohen