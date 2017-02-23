Posted on 23 February 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Jewish Family Services starts a transportation program

Jewish Family Services of Fort Worth and Tarrant County is delighted to be able to pilot a new transportation program.

The program will provide rides to and from some medical appointments for community members who are unable to provide their own transportation. The service may be available to individuals using a motorized wheelchair.

Rides must be requested at least 48 hours in advance once you are registered for this service. Please contact Lynell Bond at 817-823-0476 to discuss eligibility.

It’s hamantaschen time at Ahavath Sholom

I remember being about 17, and Miriam Labovitz, of blessed memory, teaching me how to make hamantaschen in the shul kitchen.

Indeed, the Ladies Auxiliary of Congregation Ahavath Sholom is known for its hamantaschen, which are kosher, made from scratch in the synagogue kitchen and sold every year as a fundraiser. Over the years, they have expanded from the basic flavors, and now offer apricot, prune, poppy seed, raspberry and chocolate.

In the last couple of years, they have also expanded their offerings to include gluten-free hamantaschen and this year to include sugar-free. They wanted to make sure that everyone could enjoy the holiday regardless of dietary restrictions. All hamantaschen are $12 for a baker’s dozen.

Gluten-free hamantaschen and sugar-free hamantaschen must be pre-ordered by March 3 to ensure time to prepare and distribute. Please call the shul office at 817-731-4721 to place your order, or email Liz Chesser at ejschesser@yahoo.com with orders or questions. If possible, they will offer limited delivery for a small charge to help distribute outside Fort Worth; please email Liz if you will need delivery.

Brotherhoods visit baseball exhibit

A large crowd of Brotherhood members from Beth Shalom, Arlington, Beth Israel Colleyville, Beth-El Fort Worth, plus individuals from Dallas and Men’s Club members from Ahavath Sholom, came to the Chasing Dreams exhibit about Jews and baseball for a Sunday morning “Baseball and Bagels” brunch, Feb. 12. They enjoyed hearing former Rangers GM Tom Schieffer talk baseball. The exhibit continues at Congregation Ahavath Sholom through March 5. The TJP is the promotional sponsor for this unique exhibit.

*****

*****