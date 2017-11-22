Posted on 22 November 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Kornbleet Scholar program well-attended

The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County hosted author Maggie Anton on Nov. 6 as its 2017 Kornbleet Scholar. The author of Rashi’s Daughters and Fifty Shades of Talmud spoke to a packed room about what Jewish sages had to say about sex and marital relationships. She was well received, as was the dessert reception following her talk. Brent Sasley chaired the event and Beth-El Congregation hosted.

The event was sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County with financial support from the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation, the Kornbleet Scholar-in-Residence Fund, the Molly Roth Program Fund, and the Beth-El Brotherhood.

Tarrant County religious-school students gather to learn about Judaism’s different movements

On Nov. 12, fourth- through 10th-graders from all of the religious schools in Tarrant County met at Congregation Beth Israel for the second of three cooperative programs planned by the religious-school educators. This program started with a Rabbi panel including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of the Reform movement and Congregation Beth Israel, Rabbi Sidney Zimelman of the

Conservative movement, and Rabbi Peretz Shapiro from Chabad in Plano. The rabbis spoke about their own streams of Judaism and the importance of remembering that even with differences in observance, we are all Jews in one community. Following the panel were two games meant to teach about working together as a community and being patient when social rules change, facilitated by Adena Cytron-Walker from the Multicultural Alliance. Yasher Koach to Tia Sukenik, who chaired the program; Rishi Gurevitch, Cantor Shoshana Abrams-Kaikov, Ilana Knust, Chana Tovah Mandel, Stephanie Posner, who supported and sent their classes; all the religious-school teachers and teacher’s aides who facilitated the games; and Congregation Beth Israel for hosting.

This event was sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, Congregation Beth Israel, Beth-El Congregation, Chabad of Arlington and the Mid-Cities, Chabad of Fort Worth, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Congregation Beth Shalom, and the Multicultural Alliance with financial support from the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation.