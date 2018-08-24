Around the Town: McCoy, Boys Choir

Posted on 24 August 2018 by admin

Save the date: Oct. 25 McCoy will lecture as Kornbleet Scholar

Yavilah McCoy, CEO of Dimensions Inc. in Boston, will be the 2018 Kornbleet Scholar. Ms. McCoy will speak on “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the American Jewish Community” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road in Fort Worth. As a Jewish woman of color, educator and activist, McCoy has spent the past 20 years working extensively in multifaith communities and partnering specifically with the Jewish community to engage issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A dessert reception will follow the lecture.

Know a boy who likes to sing?

Texas Boys Choir will launch its first community satellite choir, TBC @ TeSA, at Texas School of the Arts this fall. TBC @ TeSA is an after-school program offering boys in grades K-6 from any school an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of music literacy and healthy vocal technique, while also performing two to three times per year with the Grammy® award-winning Texas Boys Choir. The satellite choir will rehearse after school from September to May at Texas School of the Arts in Edgecliff Village, under the instruction of Dr. Jason Bishop, TBC artistic director, and Rachel Campbell, music director at Texas School of the Arts. Rehearsals begin Sept. 11 according to the following schedule: Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for grades K-3 and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for grades 4-6.

Boys need not be students at TeSA in order to participate. Music teachers are invited and encouraged to recommend boys who may benefit from this experience. For more information on tuition, rehearsal schedule or registering for an audition, visit texasboyschoir.org/join/tesa. The deadline has been extended to Sept. 4.

For more information, email info@TexasBoysChoir.org.