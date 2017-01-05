Posted on 05 January 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Norman retires from 19-plus years at Meals on Wheels

Lynell Bond Norman retired last month from Meals on Wheels after 19½ years of dedicated service as a case manager. Among those lauding Lynell at her Wednesday, Dec. 21, retirement party were her children Ari and Whitney. Also in attendance were Ari’s wife Dana and his two children.

Sherry Simon, vice president of Nutrition and Health Programs, Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County, delivered A Top Ten List Regarding Lynell Bond:

10. Please beware if you are caught sharing a hotel room with her … no TV or noise is allowed while she is sleeping. And a sleeping mask is always packed. I soon learned to bring my laptop and headphones to watch Netflix if I roomed with her.

9. … Which means she knows nothing about any current shows on television.

8. However, she does know everything local — news, restaurants, geography, organizations and people.

7. She always sees the “sunny” side of every situation.

6. And because of that … everything is just around the corner from where she lives … even if it is 5 miles away.

5. She can work a room of strangers like no other.

4. She is always willing to take leftovers home and make them into another dish.

3. The MOWI staff will now never know when Hanukkah is approaching … because there will not be anyone else wearing dreidel earrings to announce its arrival on the calendar.

2. I will miss my free therapy sessions.

And finally,

1. Sad that I will no longer have to someone help me share in high-level Jewish Mother activities around MOWI.

In addition to Lynell’s husband Norman, Carole Rogers, Adriene Deems, LaJean Sturman, Hedy Collins and Barbara Weinberg attended the retirement party. MOWI staffers Randee Kaitcer, Aaron Boardman and Carol Paul were also in attendance.

After a brief break, Lynell will serve JFS Tarrant County as a part-time caseworker. She will help JFS provide more consultations and assessments.

Mazal tov, Lynell, on your stellar MOWI career!

Beth Shalom holds annual meeting

Congregation Beth Shalom held its annual meeting Dec. 11. Cookie Kabakoff received the Congregant of the Year Award. Stuart Snow was recognized for his service to CBS with the David Feld Lifetime Achievement Award.