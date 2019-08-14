Posted on 14 August 2019 by admin

Photos:Courtesy Chabad of Arlington

The nine members of the Mid-Cities Chabad MOMentum group enjoy a moment at Masada.

MOMentum Israel Trip returns; applications open for December

Rishi Gurevitch and a group of Mid-Cities moms recently returned from an eight-day trip (July 9-16) to Israel. “Words cannot describe the incredible energy, unity and ‘MOMentum’ we all experienced on this incredible trip to Israel. Each of us are lamplighters empowered to light up our families, our communities and our world! Am Yisroel Chai!”

A Revitalizing Year of Self-Discovery — The MOMentum Year Long Journey empowers women to connect to Jewish values, engage with Israel, take action and foster unity, without uniformity. It includes a profound, personal eight-day experience in Israel, during which women explore the Jewish homeland, take in inspiring Jewish wisdom, and join a global Jewish sisterhood. Back home, women channel their energy and passion personally, professionally and communally, and continue their journey through educational and leadership programs.

There will be another Tarrant County MOMentum trip Dec. 10-17 sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Tarrant County. To apply, visit https://momentumunlimited.org/form/.

Applicants must have children under the age of 18 living at home and live in close proximity to the partner organization.

Chabad of Mid-Cities’ educational programs

Rishi Gurevitch also tells us that Chabad of the Mid-Cities has two innovative educational programs beginning next month.

Hebrew School of the Arts is an exciting and innovative educational program for both elementary age and preschoolers. “Our Hebrew School has a particular focus on educating children through art, song and drama, enabling children to experience the ideas and ideals which are taught in a relevant and artistic manner,” says Gurevitch, co-director of Chabad of Arlington.

She adds, “Our student body is made up of children from various backgrounds and affiliations. Each child receives the individualized attention he/she needs to further their Judaic education. Our center school enjoys a well-earned reputation as a trend-setter in creative Jewish education for children in grades kindergarten through seven.”

The curriculum will inspire Judaism through the universal language of the arts! Registration is open; for more information, contact Gurevitch at rishi@arlingtonchabad.org.

The second program, Aleph Champ-Plus, aims to help kids with their Hebrew reading skills. The program is modeled after the karate system of motivational colored levels. Kids start out on the White Champ Level with a complete line of white champ learning tools and work their way up through the levels. Classes will meet at the J-Space in Southlake, 280 Commerce Street, Ste. 255. For more information, contact Gurevitch at 817-933-2877 or rishi@arlingtonchabad.org.

Chabad Hebrew School is made possible in part by The Dan Danciger/FW Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation.