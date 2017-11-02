Posted on 02 November 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

The relationship of AFMDA (American Friends of Magen David Adom) with New Beginnings Church in Bedford started recently after the congregation was first exposed to MDA’s lifesaving work in Israel.

The church’s first MDA ambulance sponsorship — a Mobile Intensive Care Unit — came in July 2017 and the vehicle will be stationed in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. New Beginnings and its 1,000 members have since sponsored a second MICU. On Oct. 8, Pastors Tiz and Larry Huch and Pastor Scott Sigman of New Beginnings Church presented a $250,000 check to the Friends of Magen David Adom. Friends of MDA Chief Development Officer Catherine Reed was on hand to accept the donation, which will be used to purchase two mobile ICU ambulances. Since then New Beginnings has committed to sponsoring a third ambulance.

Update on Fort Worth’s Chicotsky siblings

The next generation of Fort Worth’s Chicotsky family now includes a newborn baby girl, Giavanna. The proud mother, Marla (35), continues her national Fox News legal commentary and high-profile litigation work.

More information on her practice is available at ChicotskyLaw.com.

Marla’s older brother, David (38), and his wife, Michaela Chicotsky, provide real estate services in Fort Worth with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. They are also helping shepherd Chicotsky’s Shopping Center into the next generation, which houses Texas’ oldest liquor store, aptly named Chicotsky’s.

The youngest of the three siblings, Brandon (32), completed his doctorate earlier this year and has joined the business faculty at Johns Hopkins University. He researches and lectures on various topics including branding and capital markets. More information on his academic work is available at BChicotsky.com. For more information on the Chicotsky siblings, visit Chicotsky.com.