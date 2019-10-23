Posted on 23 October 2019 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Join the Peace Together Walk Nov. 2

Congregation Beth Israel and the Multi Cultural Alliance are among the sponsors of the Peace Together Walk, which will be held, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Colleyville Masjid, 500 Cheek-Sparker Road in Colleyville. Check-in begins at 1 p.m.

Peace Together is an inclusive interfaith organization based in Tarrant Country, whose mission is building relationships among people of all beliefs, cultures and backgrounds. The Peace Together Walk is a public activity and event that encourages people to put this into action by linking individuals from diverse communities with a public walk designed to build and strengthen relationships between member organizations and the general public.

The Peace Together Walk is free an open to the community. Supporting levels are also available. To register for or support the Peace Together Walk visit https://bit.ly/32OdQuN. To inquire about volunteering, contact Howard Rosenthal at rosenhow@aol.com or Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker at rabbi@congregationbethisrael.org.

Mitch Reitman named TBFAA Person of the Year

Mitch Reitman has been selected as the 2019 Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association (TBFAA) Person of the Year. As in years past, the selection is made by a committee of past winners and the TBFAA executive director.

Mitch was selected for his longterm service to Texas TBFAA and his industry involvement with a multitude of industry associations. He will formally receive the award at the Roast & Toast Dinner as a part of the TBFAA Convention to be held in Rockwall in October.

Mitch began his involvement with TBFAA as a member in 1996. He joined the board as financial adviser in 2007. Over the years he has served on the convention & Legislative Committees. He has also worked with TBFAA and local associations to setup and administer a scholarship program for children of public safety officers.

For over 20 years, Mitch has been actively involved in local, state and national security trade associations and held leadership roles on boards with the Electronic Security Association (ESA) and Alarm Industry Research and Education (AIREF). He is a frequent speaker on business and financial topics at local meetings as well as state and national conventions.

Mitch is a member of the Security Sales & Integration Industry Hall of Fame and Editorial Review Board and is a columnist for Security Sales & Integration Magazine. He served as a city councilman for Coppell, Texas.

Mitch began his career at Coopers and Lybrand, Certified Public Accountants where he was an audit manager. He has been in the security industry for 23 years and was Vice President of Acquisitions for Select Security, and Director of Acquisitions and Business Development for Protection One Alarm Monitoring. He is currently Management Principal of Reitman Consulting Group in Fort Worth.