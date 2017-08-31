Posted on 31 August 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Trusts & Estates magazine recognizes Blum as ‘thought leader’

Trusts & Estates magazine has announced the winners of its 2017 Distinguished Author awards. Marvin E. Blum, JD, CPA, has been named the winner of the Trusts & Estates 2017 Distinguished Author award in the Thought Leadership category.

Blum will be honored at the WealthManagement.com 2017 Executive Forum and Industry Awards gala being held Oct. 11 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The Wealth Management.com Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the wealth management industry.

Commenting on the recognition, Blum said: “I am deeply honored to receive this Thought Leader Award, as it celebrates how estate planning is evolving. I still enjoy helping clients save taxes and protect their assets, but my passion is to design an inheritance that helps families succeed for generations to come. My goal is to help clients create and preserve a legacy.”

Blum was nominated for his article Filling in the Gaps: Create a Red File to Cover Issues Beyond Traditional Estate Planning. The article suggests supplementing a traditional estate plan with a “Red File” — a centralized file of important information and documents, a clear expression of financial intentions, and guidance for care should one become incapacitated.

According to Blum, “It’s all too common for a client to walk away with a perfectly crafted portfolio of estate planning documents that expertly disseminates the property but fails to provide the control so desperately desired. A Red File can help ensure that upon incapacity, you are cared for as you wish, and upon death, your assets pass exactly how you would like.”

Blum is a nationally recognized estate planning expert known for creating customized, cutting-edge estate plans. His firm, The Blum Firm, P.C., has offices throughout Texas and has grown to be the largest group of estate planning attorneys in the state.

Save the date: Oct. 22 — Person of the Year Award

Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith will honor the 2017 Jewish Person of the Year at an award dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth.

State Representative Craig Goldman will be the keynote speaker. Cost of the evening is $25 and will include a delicious barbecue dinner catered by Riscky’s. Kosher meals will be available with advance notification. The lodge is currently accepting nominations for the Jewish Person of the Year. Send your nomination to Isadore Garsek Lodge, 4420 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107. For reservations or tickets, contact Rich Hollander at rich.d.hollander@gmail.com or 817-909-4354, Alex Nason at alexnason@charter.net or Marvin Beleck at marvinbeleck@aol.com.

Fort Worth Federation kicks off new year

The Fort Worth Federation of Temple Youth (FWFTY) kicked off the 2017-18 year with a trip to watch the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros. In between rain showers, we watched a celebration for Pudge Rodriguez, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His No. 7 jersey was retired.

If your ninth- to 12th-grader is interested in joining FWFTY, please contact Lance Friedensohn at friedensohn@gmail.com.