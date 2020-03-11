Posted on 11 March 2020 by admin

Happy Birthday Rhoda Solomon

On Saturday evening March 7, Rhoda Solomon celebrated her 90th birthday with about 80 family and friends at the home Danny and Michel Leverett’s house in Colleyville. Among those attending were her children- Paul and Debra Solomon, Steve and Sandra Solomon and Gayle Biemeret. Nine grandchildren came in from Austin, Berkeley, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Nashville with their significant others. Rhoda’s two great-grandchildren from Denver were also there to celebrate.

Everyone enjoyed a casino, photo booth, Frank Sinatra singer and plenty of food and drinks.

Save the Date: Sunday May 3 B’nai B’rith Person of the Year

Robert Chicotsky tells the TJP that the 2020 Person of the Year dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday May 3 at Mira Vista Country Club, 6600 Mira Vista Blvd. in Fort Worth. Cost for the evening is $30 per person. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Mira Vista will cater the event. Kosher meals will be served with advanced request. Tickets can be purchased from Rich Hollander at Rich Hollander rich.d.hollander@gmail.com or 817-909-4354; Alex Nason at alexnason@charter.net or Marvin Beleck at marvinbeleck@aol.com. The Isadore Garsek Lodge #269 requests nominations for this year’s Person of the Year. Send them to: Isadore Garsek Lodge #269, P.O. Box 101234, Fort Worth, TX 76185.

