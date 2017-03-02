Posted on 02 March 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Day at the State

When Jewish Texans headed to the state Capitol in Austin last week, 12 folks from Tarrant County were part of the advocacy mix.

Joining Day at the State were Lon Werner, Diane Kleinman, Robert Simon, Rich Hollander, Debby Rice, Rabbi Brian Zimmerman, Charna Blumberg, Stuart Snow, Dan Karpman, Nancy Hall, Milena Razack and Bob Goldberg. Read more about the events on Pages 2 and 3 of this week’s issue.

Kornbleet Scholar-in-Residence

On Feb. 20 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County hosted Dr. Sharon Musher as the 2017 Kornbleet Scholar. Dr. Musher is an associate professor of history at Stockton University and the great-granddaughter of Rabbi Mordechai Kaplan.

She spoke on the topic of her current project, “Americans Abroad: Hadassah Kaplan, Zionism, and the Making of American Jewish Women.” Her current research explores the treasure trove of materials she discovered of her grandmother Hadassah Kaplan that recorded her travels to Palestine during the depression.

She was very well-received by the audience and a lively presence at the dessert reception after the lecture.

A special thank-you goes to Dr. Brent Sasley, event chair, for bringing Dr. Musher to our community. The Kornbleet Scholar Lecture is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County with financial assistance from the Kornbleet Scholar-in-Residence Fund and the Molly Roth Program Fund.

Last chance to see Baseball and Jews exhibit

Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming America ends its record-breaking run this Sunday in Fort Worth and B’nai B’rith has declared this Sunday, March 5, the final day of the exhibit, as Fan Appreciation Day. On Sunday, admission is $5 and an entire lunch will be just $1. Enjoy hot dogs, peanuts, drinks and, while they last, homemade potato knishes, all for $1.

The exhibit, organized by the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

This will be the last chance to see the exhibit that explores how baseball helped Jews and other minorities navigate ongoing challenges to immerse themselves into American culture.

It features fascinating historic photos, film, and an interactive experience that recreates the Jewish story of our national pastime.

The exhibition celebrates well-known Jewish heroes such as Hank Greenberg and Sandy Koufax, and iconic baseball players like Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio, who also overcame obstacles to reach success.

Visitors will quickly realize that the story of baseball, presented in context with Jewish-American history, is also a testimonial to the unique “melting pot” that has always defined baseball.

Chasing Dreams: Baseball and Becoming American runs through March 5 at Congregation Ahavath Sholom, 4050 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth. Hours are Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Tickets are $5, children under 12 admitted free.

For more information, call 817-909-4354.

— Submitted by Jim Stanton

Purim at Arlington Chabad

Chabad of Arlington and the Mid-Cities will celebrate Purim at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with Chopped — Purim Edition at Chabad, 1861 Brown Blvd. #213 in Arlington.

The food fun competition will feature appetizers, cocktails and desserts. Cost is $18 per person and $180 to sponsor the event. On Sunday, March 12, Chabad will welcome the whole family to its Purim party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Jump for Fun, 375 Commerce St. in Southlake. Cost is $7 per person with a $30 per family maximum.

To RSVP for either event, visit www.arlingtonchabad.org/purim17.