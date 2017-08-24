Posted on 24 August 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Garsek Lodge presents annual scholarship awards

On Aug. 11, the Isadore Garsek B’nai B’rith Lodge No. 269 of Fort Worth presented their annual scholarships to two extremely talented recent high school graduates.

The academic scholarship is competitive and is awarded principally based on academic achievement and accomplishments; demonstrated interests and participation in both school-oriented and outside activities are also important considerations. The BBYO participation grant is based solely on participation in BBYO at the local, regional and national level.

This year’s Academic Grant winner is Jared Imber, son of Steve and Jill Imber of Fort Worth. Jared graduated from Fort Worth Country Day School in May with a 99.68 GPA. He was a member of the High Honor Roll, Cum Laude Society, Spanish Honor Roll and Math Honor Roll. Additionally, he received the National Spanish Exam gold and silver medals, Outstanding Undergraduate in Science Award, and the Unniversity of Pennsylvania Book Award for exemplifying the qualities and characteristics of Benjamin Franklin — a scholar, innovator, and one who serves the community.

He was awarded a grant by Fort Worth Country Day of the American Revolution for good citizenship and the Beth-El Men of Reform Judaism. If this was not enough, he is an avid competitive golfer serving as team captain in grades 11 and 12. In 2014 he placed second in the Fort Worth City Junior Championship and the JCC Maccabi games. For fun, he participates as a member of the debate team and the volleyball team and plays sax in the jazz band. Jared is also active in BBYO, where he helped relaunch the Fort Worth chapter of AZA. He has been a teacher’s aide at Beth-El.

Jared will attend Tulane University in New Orleans this fall in a pre-med program majoring in biochemistry and Spanish.

This year’s winner of the BBYO Participation Award goes to Isaac Narrett, son of David Narrett and Marcy Paul, both of Fort Worth. Isaac also graduated from Fort Worth Country Day School in May with a GPA of 97.64. He is a member of the High Honor Roll and the Cum Laude Society, and is a Bass scholar and a Whiz Quiz participant. He plays volleyball, baseball and basketball. Isaac has been a member of AZA since ninth grade. He served as the region’s eighth-grade recruitment chairman. This involved over 1,200 members. He attended the International Leadership Training Conference in Pennsylvania and served as vice president of Membership, vice president of Treasury, vice president of Judaism and vice president of Community Service.

Isaac uses the leadership skills he learned in AZA throughout the Fort Worth community. He represented Fort Worth Country Day School at the American Legion’s Boys State prestigious education program of government instruction. He served as a counselor at Camp Impact for four years and was a Counselor in Training at Greene Family Camp. He helped keep the grounds around the temple clean, served as a teacher’s aide at Beth-El for two years and worked this summer as a counselor at Greene Family Camp.

Isaac will attend the University of Michigan this fall studying statistics, economics and international relationships.

Congratulations to all of the winners and their families.

Scholarship applications are available in the spring of each year. Look for announcements in your synagogue’s newsletter and the TJP.

Sandler’s 90th birthday one to remember

Mazal tov to Bernice Sandler, who celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 12. Bernice is joined in the photo by her fellow members of the “90 and Over Club.” Pictured (standing, from left) are Joyce Slagle, Rachel Greenstein and Joy Schroeder. Seated are Sandler and Pearl McFarland.