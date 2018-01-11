Posted on 11 January 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Studying Torah, creating art

More than 40 very creative community members gathered at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center to study Torah and create art Sunday, Jan. 7.

Rabbi Andrew Bloom of Congregation Ahavath Sholom and Rabbi Levi Gurevitch of Chabad of Arlington and Mid-Cities led a Torah study on Parashat Vaera. The themes discussed were about the hardening of Pharaoh’s heart, different ways in which one’s hearts can be blocked or unblocked, and how the plagues can be read not only as physical manifestations of God’s power but as preparation for the Jewish people to leave Egypt.

The art created during the morning included mosaics, paintings, glass art, photography and music. The participants drew heavily on the themes discussed during the study session and created some truly remarkable pieces. A video of the art produced is available on the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County Facebook page.

Special thanks go to Jan Ayers Friedman, Nan Phillips, Gloria Sepp, Marvin Beleck and Sarah Price, all from the Texas Jewish Arts Association, for leading each of the studios and creating the program. Hats off to Stephanie Dubinsky, Marla Owen, and the Fort Worth Community Arts Center for hosting the event. This program was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County and the Texas Jewish Arts Association with financial support from the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation.

— Submitted by Angie Friedman

Art salon: Barbara Goldstein

As part of the exhibit of renowned artist Barbara Goldstein’s collection that has been on display at Beth-El Congregation since late fall, the temple will hold an art salon from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom.

As previously reported in this column, Goldstein spent four months in Paris creating 22 paintings. Many of those paintings as well as others have been on display in the boardroom. On Jan. 23, the Goldstein family will share stories of their mother Barbara’s art world and capture the memories of her inspiration and adventures. If you own a Barbara Goldstein art piece, bring it with you and share your story.

Art salons date back to Paris in 1667 as an opportunity for artists, art lovers and others to gather, network and exchange ideas about art. Beth-El began holding its art salon in 2015.

— Submitted by Hollace Weiner