Posted on 22 December 2016 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Longtime surgeon Dr. Michael Korenman retires

On Oct. 31, Dr. Michael Korenman laid his scalpel down and retired from the practice of surgery.

Dr. Korenman began his surgical practice in 1979. Taking calls at four hospitals, the next few years were very busy. He eventually narrowed his practice to All Saints Hospital and Harris Methodist.

In 1989 and 1990, surgery changed forever with the introduction of minimal access surgery. This approach had to be learned quickly by doctors who were skilled at open surgery but uncomfortable with these new instruments and video cameras. Dr. Korenman helped to introduce the new procedure to Fort Worth, participating in the first laparoscopic gallbladder operation done here and helping to craft the regulations needed to credential surgeons who had never done this before.

He served as chief of surgery at All Saints and went on to become the secretary, vice chief and finally chief of staff. He continued a wide-ranging surgical practice for 37 years. In 2003, Dr. Korenman helped to form a multi-specialty group, Texas Health Care, PLLC, which has now grown to 150 physicians. He remained on the board of managers for almost 14 years.

In addition to helping sick folks, Dr. Korenman was also active in the Jewish community. He was a longtime member of the board of the Jewish Federation, eventually becoming the campaign chair and the president of the Federation.

He became active in the movement to bring Torah-observant Judaism to Fort Worth, first by helping to start the Working Group for Traditional Judaism in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, and then as a supporter of the Young Israel of Fort Worth and now Chabad of Fort Worth. He enjoys leading services and is called upon to do the Haftorah most weeks.

With his calendar clear, Dr. Korenman, a sixth-degree black belt in karate, will be occupied teaching self-defense, alongside his teacher of 30 years, Grandmaster Richard Morris. He will be traveling with his wife Etta, both to Israel and to visit with children, Joey and wife Amy, grandchildren Layla, Emeline and Elliott in Florida, and also Adam and wife Corinne in Los Angeles.

Of course, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Jay, and their daughter Matilda are a powerful draw to continue spending significant time in Fort Worth.

He will be available for consultation as an expert witness.