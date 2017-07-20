Posted on 20 July 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Fort Worth Central Library hosts WWI centennial exhibit

Susie Hyman, Kim Factor, and Hollace Weiner were part of the North Texas WWI Centennial Commemoration Committee, which on July 9 kicked off an exhibit at the Fort Worth Central Library.

Susie, wearing a cloche hat from the period, is program director of Imagination Fort Worth, which will be bringing student groups to the library exhibit, which runs through Oct. 19.

Imagination Fort Worth has created a curriculum to go with the exhibit, which is titled “From Cowboy to Doughboy: North Texas in WWI.”

At the opening reception, Kim sounded the bugle with a call to the colors.

She wore a World War I campaign hat and her father’s World War II uniform. Kim, an attorney, is the official bugler for Jewish War Veterans Martin Hochster Post 755.

Hollace, who directs the Fort Worth Jewish Archives, created four colorful panels about local Jewish participation in the Great War. She also filled an exhibit case with artifacts that include a soldier’s World War I siddur, a tallit, and a photo of a 1919 Passover seder for American soldiers in Luxembourg. The World War I exhibit includes a film and lecture series.

Hollace will speak at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 about “Monuments & Memory.”

— Submitted by Hollace Weiner