Around the Town: Israel @ 70 Gala, Art Salon: Len Schweitzer

Compiled by: Sharon Wisch-Ray

A night to celebrate Israel

Some 300 people attended the Israel@70 Gala. The celebraton was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County with financial support from the Foundation of the Jewish Federation, the Dan Danciger/Fort Worth Hebrew Day School Supporting Foundation, Harold Gernsbacher, Ben and Suzie Herman, Jeffrey and Linda Hochster, Rich and Terri Hollander, Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith, Stuart and Rebecca Isgur, Sam and Diane Kleinman, Monica O’Desky, Mark and Naomi Rosenfield, Sendara Title, and Tarrant County B’nai B’rith Housing. Members of the Host Committee were Julie Berman, Rabbi Andrew and Michal Bloom, Marc and Jane Cohen, Rabbi Charlie and Adena Cytron-Walker, Al Faigin, Robert and Phyllis Fenton, Red and Julie Goldstein, Bill and Noreen Houston, Ben and Shoshana Isgur, Karen Kaplan, Teddy and Shirry Knitel, Kurt and Ilana Knust, Ebi and Linda Lavi, Harold and Marcia Malofsky, Corey and Neta Mandel, Dale and Posey McMillen, Marcy Paul, Michael and Beverly Ross, Robert and Cindy Simon, Cheryl Visosky and Rabbi Brian and Mimi Zimmerman.

Art Salon: Len Schweitzer

As part of the The Global Lens of Len Schweitzer, an exhibit featuring his landscape photography from his worldwide travels on display at Beth-El Congregation since February 2018, the Temple will hold an Art Salon from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the Boardroom.

Having recently returned from revisiting Scotland — one of his favorite venues — Schweitzer will share his impressions of the snow-covered Northwest Highlands, set in a landscape of open moorlands. He will also discuss and answer questions about the approaches, techniques, and processes he uses to capture the varied, evocative works featured in his exhibit.

Art salons date back to Paris in 1667 as an opportunity for artists, art lovers and others to gather, network and exchange ideas about art. Beth-El began holding its Art Salon in 2015.